Cowboys & Other NFL Powerhouses Put on Notice as Government Investigates Roger Goodell’s $15.9B Dream

NFL’s television stronghold is suddenly under a real threat, as the Department of Justice is now stepping in to take a look at the league’s domestic broadcasting rights. The probe raises questions on the league’s multiple-platform media approach to determine if it unfairly limits competition and places an additional financial burden on viewers to watch games.

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“This government intrusion in the NFL seems to be intent on sending a message,” said journalist Andrew Brandt on a recent episode of the Business of Sports Podcast. “To these powerful and profitable and incredibly popular NFL teams, that it is watching them both now and in the future as they continue to carve out more deals, on more services, for more money, for people to watch this.”

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The investigation focuses on whether the NFL is currently violating antitrust law due to the high cost of media distribution, including the shift of regular-season and playoff games from free, local broadcast networks to paid streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube Premium. Several football fans and critics have argued that signing up for different platforms just to keep up with an entire NFL season has become too expensive, generally ranging from $1,000 to $1,500.

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Moreover, under the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, the league gets an antitrust exemption. It allows all 32 teams to jointly negotiate the TV deals. The exemption was allowed decades ago when streaming services did not exist. The new investigation evaluates whether the exemption rule can be valid in the present era with multiple streaming services.

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The DOJ is also delving into the home territory restrictions as part of the investigation, especially for powerhouse teams like the Dallas Cowboys or the New England Patriots with huge fan bases. It is an internal NFL rule that the teams must adhere to, as an individual franchise cannot sell its broadcasting rights outside its local territory, which is about a 75-mile radius from the home stadium. While it is good for the local fans, the fans of a particular team living outside the city or state bear an additional cost.

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For example, if a Cowboys fan resides outside Texas, they might be forced to pay for an expensive annual package on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. If such restrictions are removed, the teams can negotiate deals with the different local broadcasters in the country, which would push the league to lower the prices of all-access packages due to the growing competition in the market.

As the investigation is underway, a roadblock has been placed for the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell.

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NFL’s $15.9B target in Jeopardy amid DOJ investigation

The NFL currently has a deal worth $110 billion that runs until 2032. Signed in 2021, it gives the league a revenue of $10 billion a year. The big national networks like CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN are part of this deal, and their combined total is racking up that amount.

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However, the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, has a bigger vision of taking the amount to $15.9 billion. Even though the deal is valid until 2032, the NFL has an option to walk out in 2029, which could contribute to getting an upgraded deal that could see an annual increase of 159% in revenue. With streaming platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube, it is a realistic possibility.

The NBA landed a $76 billion mega deal in 2024 for 11 years, seeing an increase of 60% from the previous deal, and Goodell is aiming for the same for the NFL. However, if the DOJ investigation removes the antitrust exemption and resets the media rights, Goodell’s $15.9 billion dream could take a serious hit down the line.