Eighty-thousand-plus fans, thousands of staff members, and cameras monitoring nearly every corner of the stadium. Yet a troubling question emerged about what happened inside the stadium that night.

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A fan’s final hours at a football game may have gone unnoticed by the people responsible for keeping everyone safe. That is the troubling question surrounding AT&T Stadium after a fan died following a fall during a fight at the 49ers-Cowboys game.

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On Friday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the tragedy for the first time. However, his comments raised questions about what happened inside the stadium that night.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he had only recently learned about the incident.

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“I just got that information, and so we had no record of an incident, and we’ll be obviously looking into that,” the 84-year-old said. “My understanding is that the individual went to the game and didn’t feel good at the game, and then left, and [had] been hospitalized. But we weren’t aware of any incident that involved a fan at the game.”

However, his understanding of what happened differs from the reports that have emerged. According to Jones, the man attended the game, began feeling unwell, left the stadium, and was later hospitalized. He also said the team was unaware of any incident involving a fan inside the venue.

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That account does not quite match the details reported so far.

Per the available reports, near kickoff of the Week 10 matchup, which San Francisco won 46–40, 36-year-old Cowboys fan Mario Narro reportedly got into a confrontation with another spectator inside AT&T Stadium. During the scuffle, he fell and suffered injuries.

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Despite what happened, Narro managed to reach his seat and stayed for the entire game. However, his condition reportedly worsened as the night went on. He began complaining of severe abdominal pain, and his family later said internal bleeding caused visible bruising and swelling in his abdomen by the end of the game.

After the contest, a friend managed to get the attention of paramedics at the stadium. Narro was then taken to the emergency room and admitted to the ICU at Medical City Arlington.

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His family filed a report with Arlington police two days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Narro died at the hospital the following day, Wednesday, November 18.

Given the circumstances, Jones was also asked about the stadium’s security measures. He pointed to improvements in surveillance over the past 10 to 15 years, explaining that the Cowboys monitor almost every aspect of game day. With approximately 6,000 workers on site during a game, he suggested that it would be unusual for a serious incident to go unnoticed.

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That may be true, but it also makes the situation harder to understand. If an altercation inside the stadium led to a fan suffering fatal injuries, how did it escape the attention of the people working there? And if someone did notice what happened, why is there no record of it, at least according to Jones?

Jerry Jones promises cooperation

Jones said the Cowboys would provide investigators with any surveillance footage they have from the stadium. It is an important step, but there may be more work ahead before the full picture becomes clear.

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Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio raised concerns about the possibility of liability for the venue, depending on what investigators uncover. He also argued that authorities should not simply rely on the footage or information the Cowboys choose to provide. Instead, he suggested using subpoena power to collect all the available evidence and piece together what happened.

There are several questions that need answers. What exactly happened to Narro? Could his injuries or death have been prevented? Was the medical response handled properly? And did stadium staff have any opportunity to recognize that he needed help?

For now, the facts remain thin. Jones has promised cooperation and said the team will look into it.

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The NFL season will continue, and AT&T Stadium will welcome thousands of fans again. But for Narro’s family, the game he attended ended in a tragedy they will never forget.