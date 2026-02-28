Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Aggressive Free Agency & Trade Plans Amid Maxx Crosby Links

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

Essentials Inside The Story While Jerry Jones' aggressive stance is hint enough of his intentions, one NFL analyst floated a bold draft-day idea.

If we glance at last year, the Cowboys have shown that they are not afraid to move the pieces.

The Raiders are looking at a similar deal from last year involving Maxx Crosby.

Trades were not an issue for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Some deals worked, some did not, but the front office made one thing clear. They were open for business. More importantly, Jones now says that mindset will carry into this offseason as well.

“I could see us being aggressive in free agency,” Jones said on the free agency plans. “And I, by the very virtue of having two number ones, we’re gonna spend more money in the draft than normally you would spend, even though we don’t have the two. Everybody knows those two ones are dramatically different than a two financially. So we’ll spend money.”

Interestingly, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes the Cowboys could go even further. He floated a bold draft-day idea where America’s Team sends picks No. 12 and No. 20 to the Tennessee Titans for No. 4 and No. 66. Such a jump would put Dallas in range for a difference-making edge rusher like Ohio State’s Arvell Reese or Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr., which would immediately energize AT&T Stadium and Cowboys Nation.

At the same time, Jones kept the door open for a trade splash.

“I don’t know that I expect it, but we have the ammunition to be good at it,” Jerry Jones said. “And I wouldn’t hesitate to be good at it if it’s to help our team and help the timeline that we’re talking about, especially on defense.”

The Cowboys showed last year that they are not afraid to move pieces. They added George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans, and Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills. Later, they shocked the league by sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, collecting two first-round picks. They also acquired Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson before the deadline in an effort to fix their defense.

Still, the spending history tells a different story. According to Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, Dallas has invested the least in outside acquisitions over the past five seasons. The Cowboys have spent just $54.75 million since 2020, which is even $20 million less than the Baltimore Ravens at $74.35 million. Meanwhile, 27 other teams have crossed the $100 million mark, with the Carolina Panthers leading at $297 million.

That gap puts the Cowboys in a small and unwanted club. Therefore, if Jones truly plans to be aggressive, this offseason must look different, especially with Maxx Crosby rumors swirling.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys are linked with Maxx Crosby

When the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Packers last season, everyone was in shock. As previously mentioned, in return, they got two first-round picks and Kenny Clark, which set a clear market for elite edge rushers. Now, the Las Vegas Raiders are also hoping for the same deal as the baseline for Maxx Crosby. And yes, America’s Team has shown real interest in it.

For Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, Crosby represents more than talent. He represents the defensive anchor they lost with Parsons’ leaving. And Crosby’s resume also supports it. He has never posted fewer than seven sacks in a full season. He has had 278 solo tackles, 161 assists, 69.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception.

And in 2025, Crosby had 45 solo tackles, 28 assists, 10.0 sacks, and 1 interception in 15 games. And because of that, Jones is very high on him.

“That Crosby is a mess,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan last year. “You wanna see a defensive end that can flat rush the passer, but at the same time play that run, you don’t wanna go on his side of the field. So, there’s your outside guy that makes a difference.”

At the same time, Crosby has also spoken highly of the Cowboys and their owner. So now the pressure is on Jones. Will he actually make the call? Only time will tell.