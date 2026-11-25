The Cowboys might be struggling to chase a Super Bowl title on the field, but off the field, Jerry Jones is making sure he gives back to the community. The Cowboys owner and his family have made a hefty donation to The Salvation Army of North Texas.

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The Gene and Jerry Jones family has donated $30 million to The Salvation Army of North Texas. It is the biggest contribution made to the One Army, Many Fronts fundraising campaign so far.

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Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the donation celebrates his family’s 30-year relationship with The Salvation Army.

“What makes this 30th anniversary especially meaningful is now being able to have four generations of our family come together around something that means so much to us,” Jones said to the media. “We wanted to honor this incredible milestone with a special gift that reflects how much this partnership means to our family and our commitment to the important work The Salvation Army does every day.”

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He further stressed how much the association has meant to him and his family.

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“The Salvation Army has changed our lives. It has changed my family’s life,” Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ” radio. “Thirty years ago, we began a partnership with The Salvation Army that has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined.”

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The Salvation Army of North Texas currently runs 21 centers across Dallas, Rockwall, Tarrant, Ellis, Denton, and Collin counties. These centers help people struggling with poverty, addiction, and homelessness.

The Jones family is among several donors supporting The Salvation Army’s $212.7 million One Army, Many Fronts Campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in the organization’s history worldwide.

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The donation will help build a new 21-acre campus in Dallas that will provide shelter and support to people struggling with homelessness, poverty, and addiction. The new campus will be built at 8625 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas and is expected to open in fall 2027.

The Jones family has supported several charitable organizations over the years, especially those working to improve the lives of children and young people. Through Gene and Jerry Jones Family Charities, they committed $16.5 million to nonprofit groups helping Arlington youth between 2009 and 2041.

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Their support has also reached organizations such as Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, Happy Hill Farm Academy, the Kent Waldrep Paralysis Foundation, The Rise School of Dallas, The Family Place and Family Gateway.

Their contributions have also earned them several awards. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America honored the family with their Chairman’s Award in both 2001 and 2010. They received the Children’s Champion Award for Philanthropy in 2002, the Annette G. Strauss Humanitarian Award in 2003, and the Hope Award in 2005. These honors recognized their continued support for community programs and people in need.

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The Jones family’s charitable contributions do not end there. In 2011, the NFL announced a $1 million contribution to build the North Texas Youth Education Town (YET) in Arlington, Texas. The money was meant to improve and expand an existing Salvation Army facility so it could offer more programs for young people.

Jerry Jones and his family also supported the project through the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation, which matched the NFL’s $1 million donation. This brought the total funding to $2 million.

However, the family’s involvement with The Salvation Army is not just about donations. They are also associated with the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army’s yearly holiday fundraising drive, which started in 1891. During the holiday season, volunteers place red kettles outside stores and other public places to collect donations.

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The Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family began their partnership with The Salvation Army in 1997. Since then, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show has helped launch the Red Kettle Campaign each year. The broadcast gives the organization a chance to reach millions of viewers and encourage them to donate during the holiday season.

This year, the Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving after improving to 5-6 with a 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans. The game will feature the 30th annual Red Kettle Kickoff, marking three decades of the Jones family’s involvement with the campaign.