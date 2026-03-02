Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Sets Sights on Broncos Defender After Promising to ‘Bust the Budget’

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones is eyeing a reunion that could reshape Dallas' struggling defense

After years of playoff frustration, Jones is talking aggressive spending

Cap challenges, draft capital, and mounting pressure from Cowboys Nation need to be addressed

Three decades of near-misses and false dawns have tested even the most devoted of the Cowboys Nation. Year after year, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has watched patience become a painful punchline. But as free agency approaches, Jones has begun his hunt. And his latest target is a familiar face from Mile High.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When free agency starts, count safety P.J. Locke among the names the Cowboys expressed interest in,” reports Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locke, a Denver Broncos veteran now entering Year 8, fits the profile of what new Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker is building. What’s more, they already have a connection that runs deep. Parker and Locke overlapped in Denver from 2021 to 2023, with Locke’s best season coming under Parker. Back in the 2023 season, Locke logged 53 tackles, one interception, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and three sacks.

He followed it up in 2024 by logging 74 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and two passes defended. But coming back from a lumbar fusion surgery last season, his 2025 campaign left a lot to be desired. Now, Locke may not be a marquee signing. But in Parker’s schemes that demand functional, system-smart safeties, Locke checks the right boxes at a likely very affordable cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys’ safety room, additionally, feels largely unsettled. Veteran free agent Donovan Wilson’s potential return remains “fluid,” per one of Watkins’ sources. That uncertainty gives Locke’s candidacy real weight; he could slot in while Dallas pursues bigger targets elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

What’s more, Dallas’ defensive collapse drives the urgency. The Cowboys under former DC Matt Eberflus allowed 511 points through the season, allowing offenses to convert 47.26% of third-downs. While that stat line alone is painful, it’s further crystallized by the fact that Dallas’ offense actually played well, but sank because of their secondary.

Now, after a 7-9-1 season and missing the playoffs for the second straight year, Jerry Jones has handed the reins to Parker. But talent acquisition is the critical next step. Against this backdrop, a healthy Locke would be a smart, low-risk addition to a much larger rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hunt for Locke, though, is just one thread of a bigger tapestry. Completing that will require Jones to make good on a very public promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Jerry Jones actually “bust the budget”?

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Jerry Jones admitted that he had failed the Cowboys Nation in the years past. But speaking about 2026, he sounded nothing like a man easing toward the exit.

“I could see us being aggressive in free agency,” Jones declared. “By the very virtue of having two number ones (first-round picks), we’re gonna spend more money in the draft than normally you would spend… I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only way to push more is for me to go borrow some of my future. Expect me to go borrow some of my future,” Jones further added. “I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody and to basically win some third downs more than we did last year. So I think that would be the area that you would see me bust the budget.”

Bold words, but the math is rather complicated. Dallas restructured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith’s contracts to generate $66 million in cap space. But the catch? Jerry Jones was already approximately $56 million over the base cap of $301.2 million. This leaves Dallas with only about $10 million to work with right now.

More restructures loom ahead. Defensive tackles Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, and Osa Odighizuwa’s deals account for $63 million of the Dallas cap space right now. Additionally, Jones also holds two first-round draft picks as potential trade ammunition. Add his desire to make the Cowboys relevant in January again, and the front office could really be swinging for the fences here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty years is a long time to wait for the Cowboys Nation. But Jerry Jones is betting, loudly, that this offseason finally changes that.