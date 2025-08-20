Packers Make First Move for Micah Parsons After Critical Contract Update on Cowboys DE, Per Report

Micah Parsons isn’t exactly getting the love he deserves in Dallas. The elite defensive end, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and publicly requesting a trade amid an ongoing contract stalemate. He had a solid 2024-25 season – 12 sacks, 43 tackles, and a couple of forced fumbles in 13 games. But still, Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ legendary owner, is famous for keeping his players paid just enough to keep them around but never at their true market value.

So, naturally, Parsons is possibly on the block, and the Packers are going to be the first to bite. As per Adam Schefter, the relationship between the two sides has degraded to the point that they are “headed for divorce.” There has been no formal negotiation between Parsons and the Cowboys since early spring 2025. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly criticized Parsons at training camp, intensifying tensions that led Parsons to formally request a trade on social media – a rarity for a player of his caliber and contract status.

Amid the ongoing impasse, Sean Wright recently revealed on X that Green Bay has had exploratory talks with Dallas about Parsons. New Packers president Ed Policy apparently wants to make a big statement early in his tenure. And why not? Green Bay needs a game-changer on defense. Rashan Gary shows flashes, Lukas Van Ness has potential, but neither consistently dominates. Parsons could flip that script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped a hint on the Pat McAfee Show, naming Green Bay as a serious contender if Micah Parsons hits the trade market. But here’s the catch – Parsons won’t come cheap. The Packers aren’t known for aggressive splashes on big-name outside talent. So the question is: Will Brian Gutekunst take the risk, or is this just more noise?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whereas Dallas’ position remains firm: rather than offering Parsons the $40 million-plus annual salary he is reportedly seeking, the team intends to apply the franchise tag next offseason. According to salary projections, the franchise tag for a defensive end in 2026 is expected to be about $26.5 million. A significant reduction relative to Parsons’ market value.

AD

This cautious contract approach contrasts sharply with recent precedent for securing elite talent. For example, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. It provided both the player with financial security and the team with salary cap predictability and roster stability. By locking Mahomes down early, the Chiefs avoided extended contract disputes or holdouts. A luxury the Cowboys seem to have declined in Parsons’ case.

The Packers’ interest, while noteworthy, remains subordinate to the larger contractual controversy unfolding in Dallas. The timing and outcome of any trade will depend largely on whether Jerry Jones and the Cowboys choose to trade Parsons now or hold out through the 2025 season with the franchise tag option.

Micah Parsons’ standoff deepens

The contract standoff has evolved beyond traditional negotiation difficulties. According to Schefter, the lack of progress since March or April has deepened animosity between Parsons and Cowboys management. Schefter highlights that talks have stalled to the extent they can be characterized as “personal,” marking this as a significant and publicly visible schism.

Schefter forecasts that the most “logical” scenario is for the Cowboys to place the franchise tag on Parsons for the 2026 season. It will allow them to retain control without committing to the contract Parsons desires. This approach would effectively extend the contract dispute into another season. Delaying any long-term resolution and potentially leading to continued dissatisfaction from Parsons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From a financial perspective, this strategy allows Dallas to avoid a large cap hit now. However, it also increases risk regarding Parsons’ motivation and potential impact on the field during the disputed season. Jerry has publicly sought to minimize the issue’s severity. Advising fans not to “lose sleep” over the saga, though his past patterns of minimal concessions to star players are well documented.

This is a classic situation illustrating the trade-offs NFL teams face. Short-term fiscal conservatism versus long-term roster stability and player satisfaction. Long-term deals – like Mahomes’ contract – provide predictability on both sides. Such negotiations align incentives and often yield better outcomes for franchises compared to consecutive franchise tags or drawn-out holdouts. A concept seemingly absent from Jerry’s playbook.