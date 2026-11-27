The Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game did not go as planned, despite making significant headway in the first two quarters of the game. But the Philadelphia Eagles made a late-game comeback, scoring 22 points in the final quarter itself. What sealed their narrow 39-38 win over the Cowboys was a missed field goal opportunity by Brandon Aubrey, earning the Cowboys kicker a fair amount of criticism.

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But NFL analyst Pat McAfee pushed back against the Brandon Aubrey slander with an X post uploaded on November 26, pointing out the real reason Aubrey missed.

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“Just a reminder.. In modern football, [with] long snapping being a full time job, the snapper is 90% responsible for the laces,” McAfee wrote.

The opportunity for the field goal came late in the fourth quarter with three minutes and 27 seconds left on the clock. On fourth-and-5 play at Philadelphia’s 22-yard line, holder Bryan Anger placed the ball but failed to turn the laces around in time before Aubrey kicked the ball. With the Cowboys kicker making contact with the side of the ball with the laces out, the 40-yard attempt flew wide left rather than straight through the uprights.

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The miss proved to be disastrous for the Cowboys and prevented them from establishing an 11-point lead that would have sealed their win. But the Eagles soon scored a touchdown and a field goal that gave them a single-point lead with two seconds left on the clock.

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But while most critics blamed Aubrey for costing the Cowboys their sixth win of the season, McAfee pointed out that there was a reason why the NFL had stepped away from the tradition of using backup centers or punters as long snappers. He reasoned that the entire responsibility of a long snapper was to perfectly snap the ball to the punter or the holder, who spotted it on the ground just before the kicker struck it. So, the responsibility of making sure that the laces were not facing the kicker fell on the snapper, rather than the holder or the kicker.

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In the NFL, a long snapper controls where the laces land by repeating the exact same snap tempo, grip, and distance every time, which allows the ball to complete a certain number of rotations before reaching the holder. In this case, McAfee assigned the blame to the Cowboys’ long snapper Trent Sieg. He believed that Sieg was the one who should have been held accountable for his role, which was to make sure the ball landed with the laces facing away from Aubrey when he made the field goal attempt.

During the postgame conference, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer also addressed the missed opportunity. Rather than blaming Aubrey, the head coach stated that he was going to reserve his judgment until he watched the film and assessed the special team’s overall execution.