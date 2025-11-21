Perrion Winfrey Promises ‘Violence’ as Cowboys Reinforce Defense With Quinnen Williams

For a team with the 4th most points allowed, any defensive change would have fans hopeful, and Cowboys fans may have just received that news. After surprising many by waiving linebacker Damone Clark, the team also quickly activated Perrion Winfrey. Now that he’s back, the defensive tackle has promised to bring some action in a recent interview.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to make sure that I do a good job of just going to the edge as much as I can and bring in juice and passion and energy, but making sure that I do a good job of doing the things that I need to do, and not contribute to any flags or anything like that,” said Winfrey in an exclusive Q&A with DallasCowboys.com. “I’m bringing violence, effort, and an unwavering faith in my abilities, for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to promise action and violence, Winfrey has worked hard to earn his place on the 53-man roster. He stood out during training camp, showing strength. Then the back injury hit right before the season opener, forcing him into a long stretch of rehab.

Imagine grinding through months of recovery while your teammates compete every week. It had to be tough for Perrion Winfrey. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had also praised Winfrey after confirming his return just last month in a press conference.

“Here’s a guy [Winfrey] that has good flexibility for us,” said head coach Brian Schottenheimer. “He can play inside, can play outside. Love his play style. It’s a big part of what we’re looking for. All 11 guys just playing hard, playing on the edge without going over the edge. That’s all he knows. I know he’s worked really hard to get back, he feels great, and he’s excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar mid-season spark once lifted the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, when the arrival of Roquan Smith steadied their defense and pushed them into playoff form. Dallas now hopes for that same surge, with Quinnen Williams already reshaping the interior and Perrion Winfrey set to add more force in Week 12.

Given the current state of the team’s defense, the timing couldn’t be any better. The Cowboys suddenly might have the deepest defensive tackle rotation in the NFL because these reinforcements didn’t stop with Winfrey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had traded a first-round pick for All-Pro Quinnen Williams earlier in November. That blockbuster deal instantly reshaped the Cowboys’ defensive identity. Six Pro Bowls now sit at the top of Dallas’ defensive tackle depth chart.

Perrion Winfrey reacts to the addition of Quinnen Williams

When the Cowboys landed Quinnen Williams, their goal was simple. They needed to boost a struggling defense and replace Micah Parsons’ production after his trade to the Green Bay Packers. High expectations were set, but Williams did not disappoint. In his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, he dominated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Quinnen Williams (via IG @thequinnenwilliams)

Quinnen Williams helped Dallas throttle Geno Smith and Co. in a 33–16 win in Week 11. His stat line alone tells the story. Five quarterback hits, four tackles, and 1.5 sacks. That’s the impact of a star who knows exactly what he was traded for. Unsurprisingly, Winfrey cannot wait to join such a defense in action.

“Dominance, man, Dominance,” said Perrion Winfrey. “That’s all we talk about. That’s all we talk about: being the best in the world, and we continue to tell ourselves that every day. With the addition of Quennin, you just saw how it brought our room together, made us want to just go harder for each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can sense how Williams’ arrival pushed the entire Cowboys defense to raise its level. Winfrey even said the addition brought their defensive line “together more.” That’s what elite players do. Post-game, Williams made it clear that he wants to “keep stacking these performances” and “keep getting better week in and week out.”

Williams also praised his new teammates Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, and Donovan Ezeiruaku. He called them a great group that makes playing easier. That chemistry will matter immediately because the real test is coming fast. In Week 12, the Cowboys head into a divisional showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that stands first in the division above the Cowboys with an 8-2 record.