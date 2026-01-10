Pickens, Aubrey & Turpin Made the Second Team All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys got officially eliminated from postseason contention after a (34-17) loss to the Chargers, but the embarrassment does not end here. They entered 2025’s All-Pro voting, but the franchise hit an unfamiliar wall.

When the Associated Press announced its All-Pro roster on January 10, 2026, the Cowboys faced a hard-hitting reality: No player got the first-team honors, though three standouts punched their way onto the second team.

“The Dallas Cowboys did not have a player make first-team All-Pro.” Jon Machota posted on X.

“Second-team All-Pro: WR: George Pickens, K: Brandon Aubrey, KR: KaVontae Turpin.”

Jon Machota of The Athletic posted this and brought the harsh reality into light, summing up the whole situation and current standing of the Cowboys franchise. The only recognition came on the second team through one wide receiver, one kicker, and one return specialist.

George Pickens made a statement impact in his first Cowboys season by earning second-team All-Pro honors at wide receiver.

He finished with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, which made him rank third in the NFL in receiving yardage and set career highs across the board. The WR got 21 first-place votes and 91 points but narrowly missed the final first-team wide receiver spot that went to Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals, who earned 26 first-place votes and 102 points.

The next player on the list marked his second straight appearance on the AP second-team All-Pro roster.

Brandon Aubrey remained one of football’s most reliable legs, making the second-team All-Pro list as a kicker. He converted 36 of 42 field-goal attempts, an 85.7 percentage, with all six misses coming from 50 yards or beyond. His longest kick came at 64 yards in Week 2 against the Giants, which sent Dallas into overtime in a game the Cowboys ultimately won 40-37. Yet Minnesota‘s Will Reichard claimed first-team honors with 15 first-place votes compared to Aubrey’s 12, making him the league’s top-ranked kicker.

But the stats of the last name from the Cowboys told a complicated story.

KaVontae Turpin rounded out Dallas’ All-Pro selections at kick returner. The special teams weapon led the NFL in kick return yardage with 1,814 total yards across 69 attempts. Though his average of 26.3 yards per return placed him just 20th overall, and he failed to record a return touchdown despite that exceptional volume. The lack of explosive plays limited his path to first-team recognition, but his consistency and volume carried him to second-team honors.

Even with Pickens, Aubrey, and Turpin carrying the Cowboys’ All-Pro banner, the jolting part of the list was a name who could not make it.

Dak Prescott misses out on All-Pro

After missing 10 games due to injury in 2024, Prescott bounced back stronger and regained his prominence as one of the top players in 2025. ESPN reported that the QB himself said his game reached a new level this season.

“It’s exciting knowing in Year 10 I’m playing my best.”

Prescott added, “And I’m only going to get better in my mind about the way that I work and what I put into this game.”

The Cowboys quarterback, even in one of the best seasons of his career, could not make it to first- or second-team All-Pro for 2025, while Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye took the two quarterback spots on the AP list. That happened even though Prescott threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, finishing third in the league in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns. His production earned him a fourth Pro Bowl selection and was widely described as one of the most productive seasons ever by a Cowboys quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys ended the year with three second-team All-Pros and a quarterback who, even after playing well, could not crack the All-Pro list. Now it is on the Cowboys to turn those individual highs into a team that actually matches that level on the field.