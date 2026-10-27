“Pissed Off”: Dak Prescott Sheds Light on Brian Schottenheimer’s Short Presser After Cowboys’ Win

Brian Schottenheimer walked away from the podium early after a Cowboys win, and the obvious question followed him out of the room. Dak Prescott answered it plainly. He didn’t dress it up or soften it, and the word he chose left little to interpret.

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“Definitely hungry, pissed off version of Shotty,” Prescott said after Brian Schottenheimer’s post-game press conference. “It’s not like he’s naive. It’s not like he hadn’t heard some noise about him. And whether it’s the call in the games or whatever doubt that’s been out there. But we’ve got his back. He knows that. He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in his job, a lot of pride in this team.

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“I mean, everybody handles everything differently. And so I don’t blame him to an extent. And yeah, we’ve got his back. More importantly, it’s just about us going out there and executing on Sundays.”

Brian Schottenheimer didn’t have much to say after Dallas’ 38-21 win against the Eagles. According to reporter Nick Harris, it was his shortest postgame press conference since he arrived, and most answers boiled down to the same thing: “It was good.”

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When someone asked at the end if he was okay, he replied, “I’m great. Excited for our guys.”

The quiet came with some baggage. Prescott dubbed the unit “Greatest Offense There Is,” or GOTI. Lately it hasn’t looked the part.

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The Cowboys lost 24-16 to a Tampa Bay team that had started 0-4 previously, then fell 23-13 to Green Bay in a game that never felt close. Against a banged-up Packers squad, the offense gained just 303 yards and committed two turnovers, five over two weeks.

At 2-4 (before Monday’s game), Dallas matched its worst start of the decade, and it’s hard to call this a fluke anymore. The numbers explain some of it. After finishing second in yards and seventh in points last year, the offense now throws well (259.3 net passing yards per game, seventh) but barely runs (94.3 yards, 25th).

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Jerry Jones isn’t panicking. He told 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning, “We’re in good shape.” He added, “We’re really structured to address what our problems have been over the last two weeks.”

On 105.3 The Fan, the feeling is that Schottenheimer isn’t going anywhere, though some wonder if Dallas could take play calling away from him. Host Shan Shariff thinks Klayton Adams should take over but doubts it will happen.

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“I think that Brian Schottenheimer should give the play-calling to Klayton Adams,” Shariff said. “Do I think that is going to happen? Probably not, not on Schotty’s behalf. What do Jerry and Stephen (Jones) do?”

His complaints include blitz confusion, a weak run game, too few touches for George Pickens, and a sudden drop by Prescott.

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Dallas has the win for now, and a coach who isn’t saying much. How long that quiet lasts depends on whether the offense finds answers.