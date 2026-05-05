Cowboys’ Plan To Draft Caleb Downs Was Seconds Away From Backfiring Before Dolphins Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were mere seconds away from losing Caleb Downs to the Miami Dolphins at the 2026 NFL Draft. Their strategic move up from the No. 12 overall pick was all about guaranteeing Downs’ selection. After all, he has the potential to become a key piece of the team’s defense and help them move past last season’s disappointment. Still, pulling off the move wasn’t easy. It nearly fell apart as the Dolphins appeared to hesitate during negotiations.



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ESPN has released a behind-the-scenes visual of the panic inside the Cowboys’ war room during the draft through a documentary, ‘The Pick Is In.’ The footage showed Stephen Jones initially offering a single fifth-round pick alongside “something else.” But the Dolphins swiftly declined the offer. As Miami’s eight-minute window continued to tick away, the Cowboys made a pivot and offered to swap No. 12 by sending away picks No. 177 and No. 180 for round five.

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The Cowboys Executive Vice President kept saying, “No, we do 177, 180 if it’s two fives… We’re giving them our pick number 12, and we’re giving them 177, 180. Miami. Are we good? It’s us; we’re on the clock. We’re on the clock. We got 10 seconds, two seconds. It’s us on the clock. It’s us on the clock. Better hurry up and get it in.”

Miami finally agreed to the said terms with just ten seconds left on the clock. And just as the countdown reached eight seconds, Jones picked Caleb Downs. But it was possible only because the New York Giants passed on Downs at No. 10. Instead, they decided to bring in Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. That’s when Jones zeroed in on Downs. The highly touted prospect is now officially locked in, signing a four-year, $28.9 million rookie contract that includes a hefty $17.5 million signing bonus.

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Interestingly, running the clock down to the wire isn’t unprecedented in the NFL Draft. Back in 2003, the Minnesota Vikings notoriously let their entire time expire at No. 7 while attempting to juggle trades with the Ravens, Jaguars, and Panthers. Ultimately, the Vikings had to settle for defensive tackle Kevin Williams at No. 9. While playing the clock is a known draft strategy, Downs didn’t exactly appreciate the wait.

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During his appearance on Netflix’s The White House with Michael Irvin, Caleb Downs said, “Like any competitor, you love to see it. You love to see your guys go. My guys from Ohio State, I was happy to see them go and everything. But I felt like I should have been picked earlier. So that was life, definitely, ‘whatever,’ to me.”

“The excitement my parents have, the excitement I have about playing for Dallas, it replaces all that little bit of competitive anger inside of me,” he continued. “It takes it away a little bit. So, excited to get to work. At the end of the day, there’s no better team to play for.”

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And the Cowboys think so, too. With just three days into the rookie minicamp, Downs was already impressing the team’s head coach, Biran Schottenheimer.

Caleb Downs is already impressing Cowboys’ head coach

Talking about Downs’ performance at the rookie minicamp, Schottenheimer said, “The person is elite. The intelligent elite. It’s cool for me on the field to watch the ability for him to be going in any direction and how quickly he can get into balance. Why that matters is it matters with the ability to tackle in open field space, make plays on the ball in coverage, and time up blitzes.”

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“He’s just got incredible lower-body athleticism that when you watch him, he always gets into that same position where he’s ready to strike with the same foot and same shoulder, whether it’s left foot forward or right foot forward.” Schottenheimer continued to marvel at the rookie’s mechanics. “The way he moves in the individual periods, which is really what mostly this camp is going to be, it’s very impressive how he can do that.”

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There’s a massive reason why the Cowboys risked a war room meltdown to secure Caleb Downs. And it relates to his versatility. Downs has the athleticism to play as a nickel corner, free safety, or strong safety, as well as a linebacker. His ability to quickly assess the field and react accordingly is something that the Cowboys’ defense direly needs. Of course, the panic in the war room was worth it.