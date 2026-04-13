Cowboys Player Posts For the First Time Since Arrest as Fresh Details on Felony Charges Emerge

Last weekend took an unexpected turn for Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell. One moment, he was navigating the busy streets of Prosper; the next, he found himself pulled over at an intersection and arrested on a drug-related charge. Authorities released Bell the following day without any jail time after processing him and posting his bond. The 27-year-old has since completed the initial legal formalities over the past couple of days. Yet, amid the unfolding situation, Bell appears to be carrying on as usual. He shared his first Instagram post since the incident, with no reference to the case.

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Bell shared a photo of his grandmother, Pauline Bennett, accompanied by two heart-on-fire emojis. Elegantly dressed, she appeared in a flowing nightgown layered with a silk coat, completing the look with a gold watch.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @markquesebell_

Bell has a history of celebrating his grandmother on social media. The first pinned post on his Instagram page features him alongside her during the 2024 Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. The Cowboys’ safety was in a black suit and trousers, while Bennett wore a pink dress and a white fur coat with pink glasses. She was in her wheelchair, which her grandson was pushing.

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Other than that, Bell’s first Instagram post, which dates back to 2017 when he graduated from high school, is also with Bennett. The caption? “I made it, and she was there every step of the way.”

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They have a special relationship. However, after a turbulent few days, it’s somewhat striking that instead of issuing a public statement, Bell chose to share a moment centered on his grandmother. It could reflect a sense of comfort, returning to the person who raised him, amid his first legal issue in four years as a pro. Bennett has been his primary caregiver since he was an infant, bringing him home from the hospital and raising him through childhood. Throughout his football career, Bell has made major life decisions based on her.

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He chose to attend college at the University of Maryland in part because it was close enough for her to attend his games. Even before getting drafted by the Cowboys, Bell’s grandmother was right beside him. During the whole waiting process, Bell leaned on his grandmother whenever the situation got frustrating, and she continually reassured him.

Even when he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Bell’s first instinct was to run to his grandmother and share the news with her.

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“What I remember most was going back to my house and being able to tell my grandma that I was a Dallas Cowboy. That was the highlight of those two days right there,” Bell told Andscape.

The announcement was also the answer to all of Bennett’s prayers.

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“I pray for him every night. Those prayers have been answered,” his grandmother said of him signing with an NFL team. “He said he did it for me so before I leave here I can enjoy myself … I don’t know nothing about football. I only watch football to watch [Markquese] play. Saw him on TV the other day [and] I cried because I didn’t know he could go this far.”

Bell also emphasized the desire to support and provide for his grandmother, which he did wholeheartedly. The Cowboys safety established the Bell Cares Foundation to assist students and his own business, Gramma Hands, LLC. He explained that he wanted to preserve his grandmother’s legacy through generosity. However, this unexpected setback on Friday could cast a shadow over the relentless effort Bell’s grandmother has invested in him and his career.

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Just last season, the Cowboys offered him a three-year extension worth $9 million. Even though his defensive impact wasn’t significant, he served as a major depth piece with great versatility. However, this legal trouble could expose him to disciplinary action from the NFL under its personal conduct policy, potentially impacting his contract as well. And now fresh details have emerged, which appear to be quite intriguing.

Markquese Bell’s case has taken a new turn

Safety Markquese Bell was driving on Friday night when he was pulled over in Prosper, Texas. After smelling marijuana, the police officer searched the vehicle and found a THC vape and less than two ounces of marijuana. According to Collin County Jail records, he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

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“Charge on #Cowboys Markquese Bell 1 – can be a felony with prison’ 2 – By 10:19am Sat, court docs ‘case is closed’ 3 – Bell gets ‘Affidavit of Indigency’ despite $9M and recent purchase of $1.1M Frisco-area home. Quite a day ‘in court,” reported fishsports on X.

Authorities classify marijuana possession as a Class B misdemeanor. Charged with a felony and misdemeanor, many people thought it was only a matter of time before he served jail time. But nothing of that sort happened. Instead, at 10:19 A.M. ET Saturday, it was declared that the “case was closed.” But how did it happen? News of Bell filing an “Affidavit of Indigency” surfaced. That filing is basically a benefit to people who can’t afford court costs.

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It surprised many since the safety signed a $9 million contract last year. Out of it, $6.2 million was guaranteed, and he bought a $1.1 million home in the Frisco Area last spring. So, declaring that he is unable to bear court costs has raised eyebrows. When asked about the legal process, Bell’s agent, Deiric Jackson, had an interesting say.

“Certainly,” Jackson said, “let Markquese have his day like anybody else.”

Apart from the punishment he could face from the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the Cowboys have remained silent on the matter despite head coach Brian Schottenheimer aiming to have “the best culture in all of sports.” It remains to be seen how the case shapes up and if the NFL or the Cowboys take any step against him.