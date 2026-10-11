“Poorly Coached”: Ex-NFL HC Blasts Brian Schottenheimer & Rips Into Dallas Cowboys Amid Embarrassing Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys‘ repeated defensive breakdowns have raised questions about their coaching and execution. Five weeks in, the same mistakes continue to haunt Dallas, leaving the former NFL head coach Antonio Pierce questioning if Brian Schottenheimer’s team is making any meaningful progress.

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Speaking on CBS’ The NFL Today+, Antonio Pierce commented, “It’s week five; we’ve just seen them play their fifth game, and the same issues that happened in week one shows up in week five. Leverage, tackling, fundamental football, right? When you just watch this team defensively, and I don’t like it, you never want to knock a coach, but when you look at something that’s not getting fixed, I kind of struggle, right?”

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“Well, what’s really happening, Jerry Jones? You guys are not doing anything right. It doesn’t matter from inside to outside, and from a fundamental, technical standpoint, when you watch this team, they are, to be honest, it’s hard to say, they’re poorly coached, and they don’t play hard.”

Pierce argued that their problems point towards deeper issues than just individual player performances. The inability to correct recurring mistakes had become difficult to overlook. The Cowboys’ struggles were not just about losing games but about preparation, accountability, and the coaching staff’s ability to establish basic defensive standards.

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Pierce directly challenged the franchise as he called owner and GM Jerry Jones to address what he sees as a troubling situation in Dallas. The comments show the harsh reality of a franchise that consistently faces big expectations. Dallas has invested heavily in its roster, and the pressure to compete is high.

Dallas first gave up 28 points to the New York Giants and 34 points to the Baltimore Ravens. And then suffered a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat that intensified scrutiny. Schottenheimer acknowledged that staff changes could be considered, hinting that the franchise was looking for ways to address its issues.

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The Cowboys had surrendered 136 points through five weeks while sitting at 2-3. Their defensive struggles have become concerning given the investment it had made in improving the unit. The Cowboys’ offense ranks ninth in points scored and 26th in points allowed.

The talent itself cannot compensate for missed tackles, poor leverage, and repeated errors. Schottenheimer, who took over as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2025, faces the challenge of translating that talent into consistent performances. While offensive execution and individual matchups can fluctuate from game to game, Pierce’s criticized a defense that should be improving through coaching.

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His point was straight: if the same mistakes continue from the opening week into Week 5, the coaching staff must find answers before those problems become a defining characteristic of the season.

Meanwhile, QB Dak Prescott has continued to produce offensively, completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,381 yards, nine TDs, and three INTs through the first five games. That makes the defensive shortcomings even more frustrating for a team hoping to dominate.

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“If you see the guy, the curl flat or the quarter’s flat defender not taking order, or the clown corner not sink enough, you need a reroute. All those things started to come into play, and you say, ‘Damn, they got a lot of money on this team,’ especially up front,” Pierce added.

For Jerry Jones, the challenge is to determine if the team’s shortcomings can be corrected or addressed through adjustments or if any other changes are necessary. Defensive basics, tackling, and consistency are areas where improvement should be made, no matter who the opponent is.

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Pierce’s statement is undeniably harsh, but his point is difficult to ignore. Repeated mistakes demand answers. Schottenheimer and his staff must prove that they can identify the problem and correct it before the season slips away.

The Cowboys’ next step is not just about proving, but about having enough talent to compete. It is about showing that the coaching staff can turn that talent into a disciplined, consistent football team in their next matchup against the Green Bay Packers on October 18 for Sunday Night Football.