Post Malone’s Emotional Marshawn Kneeland Tribute Wins Cowboys Fans’ Hearts on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day in a thrilling big-ticket match. For the halftime show of this much-anticipated Thanksgiving clash, Grammy-nominated music star Post Malone took the stage at AT&T Stadium, offering a special tribute to late Dallas defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

‘We love you, 94. We love you,’ the singer, Post Malone, called out, referencing Kneeland’s jersey number.

Ending his performance with “I Need Some Help”, the “White Iverson” singer acknowledged Kneeland once again, pointing to the sky and saying, “We love you, 94.”

Malone also had a large 94 pin on his jacket to honor Kneeland, who reportedly died by suicide earlier this month.

Marshawn Kneeland was a 24-year-old defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys who passed away by taking his own life sometime overnight, November 5-6, according to the police. Kneeland joined the Dallas Cowboys after being picked in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, after playing at Western Michigan throughout his college career.

In his two years with the team, Kneeland had 18 appearances and four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career. In his final game, Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, the first one of his young NFL career. Since Kneeland’s tragic death, the Cowboys have been honoring the second-year rising star with various tributes.

They will be wearing a No. 94 decal on their helmets for the remainder of the season. Dallas also wore shirts featuring Kneeland’s face before their Week 11 and 12 games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, and held moments of silence for him before each contest. The team has also been running onto the field every week with a No. 94 flag, so it’s great to see Post Malone join in the tributes.

Fans express gratitude to Post Malone after Marshawn Kneeland’s tribute

After this emotional and riveting performance, fans poured in love and adoration for Post Malone on social media.

One fan expressed gratitude by tweeting, “Thank you for a great performance, Post Malone.”

While another compared it to the Super Bowl festivities by commenting, “Cowboys – Chiefs Thanksgiving game with Post Malone today is a better half-time show than they have booked for the Super Bowl.”

Certain die-hard fans of the Texas artist showed their support by sharing, “Literally everybody loves Post Malone,” and “🔥 Loved the Post Malone halftime show, AND I got two of my favorite Dallas Cowboys on the same screen. Thanksgiving complete 💙⭐️,” among countless other messages.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.