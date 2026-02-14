Prayers Pour In as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A routine cosmetic appointment turned into something far more serious for Kelli Finglass. She walked into her dermatologist’s office expecting nothing more than a skin check before cosmetic treatments, but walked out with five biopsies. However, one of the reports came back with news nobody wants to hear: squamous cell carcinoma.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director didn’t sugarcoat it. On Monday, February 9th, she posted an Instagram reel breaking her grandmother’s cardinal rule: never talk about health with people. But Finglass felt compelled to do so. Five spots checked, four got cleared. The fifth was a barely-there mark on her left forehead that looked like nothing. That’s the one that got her.

“This one is squamous cell carcinoma, so I get to schedule a Mohs surgery,” Finglass shared on her reel. “I call it scoop and stitch. They scoop out skin, they check your margins, and then they stitch you up like a football.”

But this wasn’t her first time facing this. As Kelli revealed in her reel, she’s had three previous squamous cell carcinomas removed – one on her forearm, two on her calf. Her revelation? It’s always the spots people never think to check.

“The ones that have problems are the ones that you can’t see, because it’s in a place you don’t look at, between your toes, under your toenail,” Finglass continued. “My experience with this condition is it’s the ones that we don’t look at or see that are problematic. And thank goodness for doctors that can see this with their experience, their tools and technology.”

Now, Finglass knows pressure. She’s been living it for 35 years. She started as a DCC dancer way back in 1984, performing for five seasons before transitioning behind the scenes. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones brought her on as assistant director in 1989. Cut to 1991, and she became the director.

And she didn’t just manage the squad, she transformed it. She created competitions like Camp DCC and Cheers for Years, secured major sponsorships, and executive-produced CMT’s reality show ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team‘ from 2006 through 2021, documenting the brutal audition process the cheerleaders faced. Most recently, Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts’ also gave millions a front-row seat to her exacting standards.

It’s safe to say Kelli Finglass knows how to build something lasting. Now, she’s fighting to stick around and see it through. And the best part? She’s not doing this alone.

An outpouring of love for Kelli Finglass

The moment Kelli’s Instagram post went live, her comments section exploded. Prayers, personal stories, and solidarity from strangers who’ve fought similar battles all poured in to support her.

“So glad you were able to detect it early!🙏🏽 thank you for sharing this,” one follower wrote, sharing their gratitude for Kelli’s transparency that could save lives.

Another added warmth with a direct and heartfelt statement, “Oh Kelli! Thinking of you and praying it is easy and so glad you caught it early.”

And then came the shared experiences. “Thank you for posting this,” one follower wrote before sharing their own battle. “More people need to be aware. I’m 40 and have already had 2 basal cell carcinomas removed.”

Even those who had not faced battles with cancer joined in to show their support for Kelli. The fighter tributes kept rolling, with one person writing: “You will get through this!! You’re such a fighter. 🫂💗.” And then there was the powerhouse message: “You are magnificent, beautiful, and strong. You will get through this. You got this @kellifinglass Sending prayers, love and hugs! 🙏🏾 ✊🏾❤️🫂”

Kelli Finglass spent decades perfecting routines, demanding excellence, and pushing the DCC to be their absolute best. Even now, as she prepares for surgery, she’s doing what she’s always done best: leading by example.