Prayers Pour In as Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Turned Pro Wrestler Suffers Frightening Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are already reeling from a tough NFL season, sitting at 3-5-1. But now, the concern in Dallas goes beyond football. Former Cowboys cheerleader turned pro wrestler Tanea Brooks, known to fans as Rebel, has suffered a frightening injury, leaving Cowboys Nation even more shaken.

Recently, Brooks took to her X account to share a personal update. “Fell again, ripped out my extension line to my Picc line in my arm on the way down. I’m okay, just got a souvenir. Stay tuned, I plan on posting Monday to explain what’s been going on with me and what the future holds.”

The post immediately drew waves of support and love from fans who’ve followed her journey since her cheerleading days.

Brooks has always been a performer at heart. She made her mark early by joining the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, one of the most iconic squads in the NFL. Her energy, charisma, and athletic flair helped her stand out quickly. She even earned a spot on the cover of the team’s annual swimsuit calendar, a testament to her talent and charm on and off the field.

However, later, she transitioned into the wrestling world. In 2014, she joined TNA under the ring name “Rebel,” where she became part of the circus-themed group The Menagerie alongside Knux, Crazzy Steve, and The Freak. After training at Ohio Valley Wrestling, Brooks transitioned from the sidelines to the squared circle, proving her toughness and dedication once again.

Now, after her latest update, fans across both sports are sending her love, prayers, and heartfelt messages.

Support floods in for ex-Cowboys cheerleader Tanea Brooks

“I hope you get better soon, and please be careful,” one fan wrote, echoing the concern of many. Another added, “Glad you’re okay. That must have been so painful please take all the time you need to heal. We’re here for you, always.”

The love pouring in from Cowboys Nation and the wrestling world alike shows just how much Tanea Brooks means to both. Fans remember her not just for the bright lights but for her relentless energy that always lifted everyone around her.

Another supporter jumped in, saying, “Sending you prayers and positive vibes!!!”

That message hit home for many who’ve followed Rebel’s journey from the sidelines to the ring. Interestingly, she has often said her Cowboys days shaped her as a performer. The more she dives into wrestling, the more she notices those old cheerleading skills showing up again.

The choreography, jumping, and tumbling she learned on the gridiron now help her master complex wrestling moves. As she once put it, discovering those similarities has been “a lot of fun.”

“Wrestling moonsaults aren’t that different than things I did with cheerleading,” she pointed out. “There are times I think, ‘I did that in cheerleading on the ground, so maybe I can fly off the ropes.’”

That fearless attitude has always defined her, whether under stadium lights or in the ring. Still, fans can’t help but miss her presence in action.

“Hope you get better. Miss seeing you in the ring,” one wrote. Another added, “Miss you. Sending love ♥.”

Hopefully, Rebel bounces back soon. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will try to find their own rhythm when they face the Raiders after the bye week.