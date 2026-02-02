Prayers Pour In as Roger Staubach-Era Cowboys RB Tragically Passes Away at 72

On Friday, former Cowboys running back Scott Laidlaw passed away at the age of 72, as confirmed by WFAA. As news of Scott Laidlaw’s death spread, the NFL world offered prayers and heartfelt tributes, remembering him for his legacy with America’s Team.

“Former Cowboys FB Scott Laidlaw dies at 72,” Pro Football Talk posted on X.

He was part of one of the most dominant eras in Dallas Cowboys history, grinding through stacked rosters and postseason pressure with Roger Staubach leading the huddle. From 1975 to 1979, the running back lined up for a team that reached the Super Bowl three times, finally lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XII after a commanding win over the Denver Broncos. His career, however, was never easy. Knee issues and recurring hamstring injuries constantly tested his durability, even as he remained part of a championship-caliber core.

The news comes as a surprise since Laidlaw was just honored last December alongside his “Dirty Dozen” rookie classmates for their contributions to the Cowboys’ 1970s dynasty. Laidlaw’s career wasn’t about flashy numbers; it was about toughness. Drafted in the 14th round out of Stanford, he racked up 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 74 games. His 1976 season stood out with 424 yards and three scores, showing what he could do when healthy.

