Prayers Pour In From Cowboys Cheerleaders as Dallas Front Office Exec Shares Cancer Battle Update

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 09 Bengals at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692412096370

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 09 Bengals at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692412096370

Essentials Inside The Story A Dallas pillar faces a daunting challenge beyond the football field.

The executive’s storied legacy meets a new mission of public advocacy.

Heartfelt support from the squad fuels a leader’s journey toward recovery.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ director, Kelli Finglass, has received an outpouring of support and blessings as she continues to fight her challenging battle with skin cancer. Finglass was first diagnosed with cancer after a routine check-up, and since then, she has taken on a mantle to spread awareness about the disease. In this crusade, Kelli Finglass shared a reel on Instagram about the recent development in her medical procedure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“As I continue my journey from discovery to treatment of my skin cancers, I wanted to share something important,” the caption for Finglass’ reel said. “During a routine skin check, Dr. Allison Singer identified a squamous cell carcinoma on my forehead. 🔎What was meant to be a simple visit turned into something much more complex, but I’m so grateful the skin cancer was found early.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this video, Kelli Finglass shares about her Mohs surgery, a procedure to treat both common and rare types of skin cancer. Following each tissue excision during the operation, the excised tissue undergoes examination for the presence of cancer-causing cells. She signed off the reel by telling the viewers to stick to the basics to avoid such complications in the future.

“Do your skin checks, wear your sunscreen, and wear your hats,” Kelli Finglass said in her reel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finglass’ resilience comes as no surprise to those familiar with her journey with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She has been an integral part of the DCC’s success, first as a cheerleader in 1984, performing for five seasons before transitioning into a leadership role. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones promoted her as assistant director in 1989. Cut to 1991, and she became the director.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Singer, MD, FAAD (@allisonsingermd) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

With this new position, she transformed America’s Sweethearts by starting Camp DCC and Cheers for Years and secured major sponsorships. She also served as the executive producer for CMT’s reality series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team from 2006 to 2021, chronicling the rigorous audition process the cheerleaders underwent. Most recently, Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts also gave millions a front-row seat to her exacting standards.

Thanks to her invaluable contributions to the organization, it comes as little surprise that Kelli Finglass has received an outpouring of support from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders community as she navigates this difficult chapter of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys cheerleaders pour in love and support for Kelli Finglass

As Kelli Finglass shared her recent post about her Mohs surgery to tackle her skin cancer, the current crop of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders flooded the comment section of her post with countless supportive messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Praying for your recovery!!❤️” Charly Barby commented. Similarly, Brooklyn Davis shared a heartfelt comment, writing, “Praying for healing 🙏🏻♥️,” while fellow cheerleader Faith Ward commented, “Sending so much love, Kelli ❤️🙏🏼”

Former Cowboys cheer squad member, Miranda Buechel, also took a moment to wish Kelli Finglass a quick recovery with her comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hoping for the speediest recovery! So happy they found it and were able to remove it ❤️🙏,” Buechel wrote. Similarly, Morgan Perschy also shared a heartwarming comment for Finglass on her Instagram post.

“Praying for a speedy recovery❤️ Sending so much love!” Perschy shared via her comment.

The outpouring of support and well-wishes speaks volumes about the lasting impact Kelli Finglass has had on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders throughout her career.