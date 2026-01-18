brand-logo
Prayers Pour In From George Pickens as Cowboys Star Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

Anjali Thakur

Jan 18, 2026

For one Dallas Cowboys star, the sting of a difficult season has been overshadowed by a much heavier personal tragedy. The team missed the playoffs for the second straight year. While the season sparked debate, a much heavier moment involving a personal loss unfolded for one of their defensive players.

“God gave us 3 years to be w you again, and we enjoyed every second of it.” Defensive end Kenny Clark wrote in his Instagram caption. “I’m just thankful to be a part of your story, big homie. I love you ♾️ Rest In Peace, Dad 🕊️.”

On Sunday, Cowboys star Kenny Clark shared the heartbreaking personal news on Instagram. He revealed that his father, Kenneth Clark Sr., had passed away. He posted a carousel of pictures of his father with him and his family. The post featured a heartfelt message.

Kenny Clark’s bond with his father was forged through absence, resilience, and unwavering belief. Kenny Clark Sr. spent nearly two decades behind bars while his son grew into an NFL cornerstone, yet he remained a constant emotional presence in Kenny’s life. Clark Jr. never hid from his father’s past, instead drawing strength from it.

When Kenny Sr. was finally released in 2023, he earned closure for a relationship that survived years of separation. These were the three years Clark spoke of in his Instagram post. The recent passing turns that long, complicated journey into a deeply personal loss for Clark.

Fellow Cowboys WR George Pickens shared his warm message in the caption for Clark and the family

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers to you and your family,” he wrote.

Clark didn’t share the reason behind his father’s death. As he grieves his father, support from teammates, fans, and the NFL community continues to pour in, showing love, prayers, and solidarity with him and his family during this painful time.

Fans from all over the NFL express their love and support

Following the passing, fans from around the league showed their support for the Cowboys player. As news spread, messages of sympathy flooded in, reflecting raw emotion and a shared understanding of grief. It was clear that fans wanted Clark to know that he was not alone in this moment. One fan’s message reflected raw emotion and sympathy, showing how deeply fans felt Clark’s pain and wanted him to know he was not alone during this loss.

One fan wrote, “Sorry to hear about your father’s passing ❤️‍🩹,” the comment read.

Another comment showed strong family support, extending prayers beyond Clark himself and honoring his father with respect and heartfelt words.

“Sending prayers to you, Kenny, Nickie & The Clark Family! #RIPBigKenny 🙏🏿💙🤍🫡,” the fan said.

Eventually, it wasn’t just Kenny but his family that was dealing with the loss. Another fan’s comment captured this reality, sending their prayers to the family.

“Prayers to you and your family 😢,” the fan’s comment said.

Though brief, the message carried deep emotion, capturing the sadness many fans felt while standing in solidarity with Clark and his loved ones. Another fan spoke about how difficult it was even to receive this news.

“My condolences to you and your family. I’m having a hard time with this right now…you all are in my prayers. 🕊️🕊️🕊️,” the comment read.

The fan connected personally with Clark’s grief, expressing shared pain and offering continued prayers during an emotionally overwhelming moment.

Kenneth Clark Sr.’s release brought the Clark family back together after 19 long years, making every moment they shared truly special. His passing is painful, but the love and support around Kenny Clark show how family bonds and second chances matter far beyond football.

