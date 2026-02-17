Prayers Pour In From Jimmy Johnson After Civil Rights Icon Dies at 84

Fox Sports Media Day, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA Coach and Sports Analyst Jimmy Johnson During the Fox Sports Media Day at the New Orleans Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

Fox Sports Media Day, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA Coach and Sports Analyst Jimmy Johnson During the Fox Sports Media Day at the New Orleans Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

Essentials Inside The Story Sports world mourns a personal loss as athletes reflect on his legacy

Jimmy Johnson shares tribute as a tragic news arrives

Chad Johnson and fans honor lasting social influence and lifelong efforts

The sports world slowed to a silence on Tuesday as news about Rev. Jesse Jackson broke out. Long before modern leagues embraced social justice, Jackson was a presence around locker rooms, pushing athletes to understand their power off the field. While leaders and public figures shared tributes, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson also stepped forward with a heartfelt message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“RIP Jesse Jackson…he was an impressive individual,” Jimmy Johnson wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Johnson (@jimmyjohnson4616) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away at 84. Jimmy Johnson also shared a throwback picture of icon Rev. Jesse Jackson, along with a message. Jackson was known for his long fight for racial equality and justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, he stood at the front lines of major civil rights movements. His “Keep Hope Alive” message became a powerful phrase in American political and social life.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2054: Commanders vs Eagles JAN 26 January 26, 2025, Philadelphia PA Fox Sports commentator Jimmy Johnson broadcasts from the NFC championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Jackson died peacefully on February 17, 2026, with his family by his side. The exact cause of death was not made public. However, he had been dealing with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) for several years, a condition that had taken a serious toll on his health and daily routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Jesse Jackson made an impact that reached far beyond civil rights work. After his death, the Cowboys’ former coach honored him, showing how his message influenced athletes, communities, and everyday people across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad Johnson and fans react to the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson

As tributes continued to pour in, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson also shared his thoughts online. Chad Johnson reposted a post on X about Jesse Jackson’s passing on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added a flying dove emoji, a symbol often linked to peace and the soul finding rest after death. His simple gesture spoke loudly without using many words.

On the other hand, many fans used the moment to reflect on Jackson’s long impact on American politics and civil rights. One fan pointed out how deep his influence ran in public life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The passing of Jesse Jackson marks the end of a long and consequential chapter in American political life. Few figures shaped modern Black political activism, media narratives, and the relationship between race and the Democrat Party more than he did,” the comment read.

The respectful words focused on Jackson’s political role and how he helped shape national conversations for decades. Meanwhile, other fans kept it simple, wishing for the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May he rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

It was clear that many simply wanted to honor his memory without turning the moment into a debate. On that note, people also spoke about his lifelong efforts for a cause.

“I thank Jesse for everything he did, the messages of faith, and his undying commitment to non-violence. One of the greatest role models of our time. RIP my brother,” another X user shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various comments pointed to the spiritual and moral side of Jackson’s leadership. Some even made sure to include that respect in their message.

“RIP Brother Jackson,” another comment read.

Various sentiments echoed the sense of unity that many felt in the moment. How far Jackson’s reach went became clear from his fans’ responses.

Not just fans but also athletes such as Jimmy Johnson and Chad Johnson took a moment to reflect, one by one. Even now, his call for fairness and belief in better days moves through conversations long after he has passed.