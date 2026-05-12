Cowboys Predicted to Clash With Chiefs Over 5-Time Pro Bowl RB Amid Javonte Williams Injury Concern

As the OTAs approach, NFL teams are busy making roster decisions, which they eventually implement on or after June 1. Usually, any trade or release of a player takes place after this date, as it allows them to split “dead money” over two seasons, maximizing immediate cap savings for signing rookies or veteran free agents. The New Orleans Saints are expected to make that decision on one of their veterans, and it is expected that the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs would be interested in taking the player.

A recent Bleacher Report article placed Alvin Kamara’s move away from the Saints as the seventh most likely trade post June 1. The nine-year veteran has been linked with a move away throughout the offseason due to the acquisitions and the players already on the roster. They brought back Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, and Audric Estimé, signed Travis Etienne and Ty Johnson, and added CJ Donaldson as an undrafted free agent. Etienne was the big signing as they brought him on a four-year $48 million deal, signalling the end of Kamara’s time in New Orleans.

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Despite the move, Kamara was adamant to reiterate his confidence in staying on the roster. “I’m excited to see what we could do together,” Kamara told The Set podcast. “One person can’t do it by themselves, so I’m cool with it, man.”

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Kamara averaged 1,442 scrimmage yards and 10.8 total touchdowns between 2017 and 2024. He was one of the brightest offensive stars of that era. While at 30 years old, he may be slightly long in the tooth, he could still offer valuable production out of the backfield.

The Saints would save roughly $456,741 in cap space by trading Kamara after June 1. Moving him before that date would result in an additional $7.6 million cap hit to their coffers.

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Even if the team decides to trade him, Kamara adds value to any roster he is a part of. The Chiefs’ rushing attack was a source of concern for the team and played a role in their offensive struggles last year. In 2025, the Chiefs’ rushing attack ranked 25th in the league. They averaged just 106.6 rushing yards per game. Kareem Hunt was their leading rusher, and he was only able to muster a total of 611 rushing yards for the season. To address this issue, the Chiefs splurged during the offseason and added reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

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Kamara would be a great option alongside Walker. Walker is more of a pure runner, while Kamara could give the Chiefs a legitimate receiving option out of the backfield. Andy Reid has been known to work magic with dual-threat running backs. He previously enjoyed great success with players like Jamaal Charles and LeSean McCoy.

The Cowboys are in a different situation. Unlike the Chiefs, they boasted a consistent rushing attack in 2025. They ranked ninth in the league. Their rushing attack was led by Javonte Williams, who rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys following the season.

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On the surface, the Cowboys appear to be set at the running back position heading into the season. But there are lingering concerns surrounding Williams’ health that could make it make sense for Dallas to pursue a move for Kamara.

Javonte Williams’ Health Concerns Could Push Dallas Cowboys Toward Kamara Insurance

The Cowboys placed Williams on injured reserve ahead of their last game of the year. The move happened because of a lingering shoulder and neck injury. This remained an ongoing issue for Williams over the final month of the season.

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Williams initially suffered the injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. After scoring a one-yard touchdown, Williams briefly exited the game. He was able to return following halftime. However, over the remainder of the month, he consistently appeared on the injury report. The issue was initially classified as a shoulder issue before later being changed to a neck injury. This eventually culminated in Week 17, when Williams was forced to leave the game during the second quarter because of the same issue.

So while Williams may now be medically cleared, it became increasingly clear that the team needed to add a reliable option behind him to ensure they don’t face problems in the RB department. The team has some talented pieces like Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis, but getting in a veteran like Kamara on a team-friendly deal will always be something that proves to be helpful for a franchise.

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While Kamara’s golden days are most certainly behind him at age 30. He could still be an important piece of the puzzle for both the Cowboys and the Chiefs. Serving both as a backup receiving option and as an insurance policy. It therefore makes total sense why these two heavyweights could end up clashing over the Saints’ star RB.