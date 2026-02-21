Cowboys Predicted to Trade For Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie as New DC Abandons All Previous Plans

August 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250806_zma_c04_099 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

August 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250806_zma_c04_099 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Essentials Inside The Story Disastrous defensive season has Dallas flirting with a drastic fix

Trent McDuffie might be worth a first-round gamble

The Dallas Cowboys may be setting the stage for a high-impact move

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense was a certified disaster last season, failing to maintain a .500 record and missing the playoffs, and fixing it may require a radical solution. After that collapse, one prominent NFL expert is predicting the Cowboys could make a bold trade for a Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl defender – cornerback Trent McDuffie. However, the proposed deal would cost Dallas a premium draft pick but could instantly fix its biggest weakness.

NFL expert Daniel Jeremiah has predicted that the Cowboys should trade for the Kansas City Chiefs’ safety Trent McDuffie with their first-round pick, as he mentioned, “If the Chiefs would take this pick in a trade for Trent McDuffie entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Cowboys would solve their secondary issues in the blink of an eye.”

The Dallas Cowboys have two first-round picks at No. 12 and 20 overall. While Jeremiah picked Dallas to draft Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor with the latter pick, the NFL insider believes trading for McDuffie with the No. 12 pick will be beneficial for both teams. For the Chiefs, this deal will give them financial flexibility.

McDuffie will be earning $13.6 million in guaranteed salary this upcoming season, which will be a significant cap hit for a team that is in dire need to improve in that department. According to Over The Cap, Kansas City was buried more than $54 million over the projected $303.5 million salary cap, dead last in the league. So, restructures are the only way forward, and hence, moving on from Trent McDuffie will immediately free up a significant chunk of money and also bring back some necessary draft capital.

On the other hand, the Cowboys had a dismal secondary as they finished last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense, 30th overall. Dallas allowed 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Hence, trading for McDuffie, one of only four defensive backs to rank in the top 20 in both PFF coverage grade and PFF run-defense grade, would instantly improve their secondary. The 25-year-old allowed just 9.2 receiving yards per reception and recorded 45 solo tackles, 18 assists, 1.0 sack, and 1 interception in 13 games.

This trade will also help the Dallas Cowboys implement the changes their new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, alluded to in his introductory press conference after joining America’s Team ahead of the new league year.

Cowboys’ new DC announces drastic changes to defensive plans

After their one-season nightmare with Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys have signed Christian Parker, the former passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. As Parker was unveiled as the new Dallas DC, the 34-year-old issued a clear change in philosophy for the 2026 season, where the cornerback position will have an increased role.

“The first thing is we’re going to be multiple,” Parker said Wednesday of his defensive scheme in his introductory press conference. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

Parker’s systematic revision will involve tailoring the defense’s scheme to suit the players, diverging from Eberflus’ strategy of reshaping players to fit his predetermined system. He is abandoning the rigidity that was there before and is now more fluid. Also, he said he will use 4-3 spacing while using a 3-4 formation. This change also allows the 34-year-old to maximize his area of expertise, the cornerbacks, as he did in his previous stints with the Eagles and the Denver Broncos.

Mile High star cornerback Pat Surtain II won the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, while Eagles defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell earned first-team All-Pro selections under his tutelage in 2025.

Hoping for a similar impact, the Dallas Cowboys should push for a trade for Kansas City’s Trent McDuffie to present their new defensive coordinator the best chance to succeed in this coming season.