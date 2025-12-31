Cowboys Presenter Confirms Locker Room Stance on Trevon Diggs Cut as 14 NFL Teams Receive Six-Figure News

Essentials Inside The Story Diggs has hit waivers and can be claimed by any team willing to pay his week 18 base salary plus an active roster bonus

By moving on from Diggs, the Cowboys save roughly $12.6 million in 2026 cap space

Despite his recent knee issues, Diggs says that he is healthy and motivated

Trevon Diggs no longer belongs to the Dallas Cowboys. Officially, it’s the outcome of a culmination of events, but most importantly, his performance. However, the real story might be something else. As it turns out, inside the building, the decision was anything but a surprise.

“I’ll say some of the things that I’ve heard offline, allegedly,” revealed Jesse Holley on Hangin’ with The ‘Boys podcast. “[Like] him cussing the coach out, him disrespecting the defensive coordinator, [and] him having a spat with the head coach.”

Holley revealed the Cowboys’ locker room had seen Diggs’ exit coming for months. Besides spoiling his relationship with the coaching staff, the cornerback had a small group of players he hung out with, or “clicks” in Holley’s words.

“He had certain people that hung with him,” shared the wide receiver. “Some of the things that may have been talked about within that click. So to these guys, it’s not a surprise. It’s like we saw this coming. You saw this coming back in training camp.”

Those paying close attention saw signs of frustration from the beginning. There was a brief moment in 2023 when the star cornerback looked like the best investment Jerry Jones had ever made. Fresh off a massive $97 million extension, he dominated the season, at least for the first two weeks. But then, he hit a wall with a season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 3 practice.

While the injury was a physical setback, the real damage to his Cowboys career happened behind the scenes. The front office reportedly grew frustrated with Diggs’ attitude toward his recovery, who claimed that the cornerback didn’t follow the instructions given for his return. That’s why, when Diggs faced knee issues that plagued his 2024 season and eventually forced another surgery in January 2025, Jones didn’t mind blaming him for it.

“We expect a player paid like Trevon to be here all the time,” the billionaire owner said in the introductory presser this season. “We expect him to be leading, expect him to be leading, but that’s not new.”

They needed him to participate in at least 84% of the team’s voluntary offseason program. But instead of rehabbing at the Cowboys’ facility, he chose to train privately in South Florida. As a result, his base salary for 2025 was slashed from $9 million to $8.5 million. Things may not have turned out well in Dallas, Diggs’s prowess remains a rare one, and with the playoffs just around the corner, it might work wonders for those 14 teams. But there’s a catch.

Trevon Diggs hits waivers

After being cut by the Cowboys, Diggs will now hit the league waivers as an unrestricted free agent. That’s the scenario if he remains unclaimed. ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed that any team, more specifically those 14 headed to the playoffs and desperate for a ‘ball-hawk’ cornerback, can claim him off waivers. But they will have to pay $472,000 as base salary for Week 18, along with $58,823 if he’s made active this week. In any case, Diggs is certainly looking forward to finding another home.

“While [Trevon Diggs] says he will miss his time in Dallas, he assures me he is healthy and motivated as he looks to join another team looking for another piece to add this postseason,” Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on X.

As for the Cowboys, cutting Diggs off is a strategic decision, though the timing seems odd. Moving on from Diggs now allows the Cowboys to dodge a massive financial burden in 2026.

Based on his $97 million extension, he was set to make $14.5 million as base salary in 2026, which would been $18.4 million above the team’s cap. Since he’s been cut, Dallas is only responsible for $5.88 million in prorated signing bonus, earning a relief of roughly $12.6 million in cap space for the 2026 season.