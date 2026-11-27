The Dallas Cowboys just came out of one of the most disappointing losses of the season. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys maintained a lead (14-0) over the Philadelphia Eagles right from the beginning with two touchdowns in the very first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the Cowboys had a 31-17 lead. But in the final minutes of the game, Eagles quarterback Joe Milton led a comeback against the Cowboys and set up a field goal. With just two seconds left on the clock, kicker Jake Elliott made a 59-yard field goal and brought the Eagles a 39-38 victory. The one-point margin certainly stunned the Cowboys.

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“Yeah, pretty stunning,” Prescott said during the postgame press conference. “I guess I said a couple of weeks ago after the Arizona game how stunning that one was. But this definitely takes the cake. And it’s the division opponent, division rival. That’s how these games come down. They come down to the wire like that, and they made more plays in critical times that we did.”

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Needless to say, the loss disappointed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He claimed that the win was Dallas’ to take, but the team couldn’t. During the postgame press conference, a reporter told Prescott about Jones’ words about the disappointing loss. The reporter also pointed out that Jones used the word “numb” to describe his feelings. That prompted the quarterback to reciprocate the bossman’s feelings.

“It’s a good description for how I’m feeling right now,” Prescott reciprocated Jones’ feelings. “Soon after the game, understanding the plays left out there, the plays could have made, should have made, mistakes we had.”

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Prescott finished the game with 19-of-28 completions for 291 yards and threw two passing touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. Meanwhile, running back Javonte Williams helped the Cowboys score three rushing touchdowns. Yet, it wasn’t enough for the team to win.

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It was indeed the 59-yard field goal that helped the Eagles clinch the victory. The 21-point comeback even marked the league’s largest comeback in a Thanksgiving Day game. Well, the Cowboys had a 31-10 lead with just 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter. But the Eagles found their momentum when Milton threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

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Philadelphia’s comeback was built on several other plays. The list includes a blocked-punt touchdown, a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Milton, a 24-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon, and a defensive pass-interference penalty on their final drive.

Jerry Jones isn’t really blaming head coach Brian Schottenheimer for the loss. Instead, he’s looking forward to securing a few wins without making any changes in the coaching environment.

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“We can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive, in my mind, without coaching changes at this time,” Jones said.

Right now, the Cowboys are 5-7. Their hopes of getting to the postseason playoffs have been destroyed. But they still have five games to prove themselves. For now, they need to focus on the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks, which is scheduled to take place on Monday Night Football on December 7.