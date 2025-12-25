Cowboys Projected to Land ‘Micah Parsons 2.0’ in Latest PFF Mock Draft

The ‌aftermath of the Dallas Cowboys missing the playoffs has shifted all focus to what comes next. With the offseason around the corner, Jerry Jones’ team has a golden chance to strengthen its roster through free agency and the NFL Draft. The availability of two first-round picks puts them in a solid position to aid their struggling defense. The latest PFF mock draft suggests the Cowboys may target someone capable of matching Micah Parsons’ impact at linebacker.

In his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, Pro Football Focus analyst Gordon McGuinness opted for a logical approach for the Cowboys. He projects them to select Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who is coming off a dominant season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 6-foot-4 player gained relevance this season, earning consensus All-American honors and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

While making his assessment, McGuinness noted that the Cowboys addressed their defensive interior by acquiring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. However, he thinks it’s not enough, especially if the team wants to become strong contenders again. The most interesting part? His comparison to Parsons.

“There are similarities between Reese and former Cowboys star Micah Parsons in their college usage, and Reese earned a 72.5 PFF pass-rush grade from 112 pass-rushing snaps this season,” he wrote this week.

Beyond numbers, the 20-year-old closely mirrors Parsons when it comes to athletic ability, flexibility in changing positions and schemes, and playing style. This is impressive, given he’s still relatively new to his role. While the 2024 season marked the start of his commanding presence, this year witnessed a full-blown explosion.

Through 13 games, Reese recorded 62 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, and 6.5 sacks, far surpassing his previous production. Parsons showed the same intensity at Penn State as a sophomore, starting in 12 out of 13 games. He put up a stellar showing, posting 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. The numbers not only improved his draft stock but also earned him prestigious honors such as Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and consensus All-American honors.

Back to the young linebacker, he may have to catch up with Micah Parsons, but the signs are there. He’s young, explosive, and still learning the position. With time and training, the Cowboys could turn him into their next defensive beast. After all, it’s one area that the team really needs to work on.

Cowboys’ defense struggled after Micah Parsons’ exit

With only two games left, the Cowboys are about to end another season without a playoff berth. Most of the blame falls on the defense, which has struggled to hold up week after week. The situation has even put defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’s job security under threat. The numbers are enough to tell how rough the season has been for Matt’s group.

Micah Parsons’ former defense unit currently ranks 30th in the league, allowing 30.30 points per game. The Cowboys have also allowed 380.1 total yards per game and stand last against the pass, giving up 257.8 yards. The only improvement came in the run defense, where they have surrendered 122.3 yards per game. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been enough to cover the bigger cracks.

While Eberflus has mostly come under fire, responsibility doesn’t stop there. Jones’ late decision to move on from Micah Parsons just a week before the season opener has played a big role. While the team has made some upgrades, the gaps persist. After recording 52 sacks last season under former DC Mike Zimmer, Dallas has managed just 29 this year. If the Cowboys want a different ending next season, rebuilding the defense must become a top priority.