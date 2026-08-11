“Protect Real Victims”: Marcellus Wiley Speaks Out After Prosecutors Drop Domestic Battery Case

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and prominent media broadcaster Marcellus Wiley was arrested over the 4th of July weekend at the Orlando World Center Marriott hotel in Florida, where Marcellus, his estranged wife Annemarie Wiley, and their children were staying. The Orange County Sheriff’s deputies made the arrest after receiving a domestic disturbance call. Now, over a month later, Wiley has been cleared of all the charges after Florida state prosecutors officially dropped the misdemeanor domestic battery case against him.

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According to official court filings from the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors concluded that the claims brought forward by the accuser, Annemarie Wiley, were completely uncorroborated by any physical or supporting evidence, hence rendering the allegations legally insufficient to pursue a conviction against Marcellus Wiley in court. Reacting to this latest legal development, Marcellus posted a tweet on X, speaking out against all the allegations that were targeted at him and calling himself the “real victim”.

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“The illusion is OVER. No more BS. No more deception. Just FACTS & EVIDENCE. The State of Florida declined to file charges & Dismissed the Case! ‘Testimonial Evidence Received is Not Corroborated by any Physical or Other Evidence.’ – State of Florida.

“READ THAT AGAIN. If the State found her allegations UNCORROBORATED by any physical or other evidence, and my own daughter says she wasn’t telling the truth, then the question is unavoidable: Why should ANYTHING ELSE she alleges be believed? (It shouldn’t ) Don’t let ONE MONTH of allegations erase 14 YEARS of reality. Welcome to the Real HouseLies of Annemarie. Believe real victims. Protect real victims. But remember: FALSE ALLEGATIONS HAVE REAL VICTIMS TOO. My name and character were attacked publicly. I’ll defend them publicly—with the TRUTH. LIES run sprints. TRUTH runs marathons. #MenToo,” Marcellus Wiley wrote on X on August 10.

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Annemarie, a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality TV show, called police claiming Marcellus Wiley verbally threatened her life during a heated argument and “used one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek” in front of their 7-year-old daughter, as per TMZ.

The couple’s 7-year-old daughter in question, who was present at the scene, told the deputies that she heard the argument but did not see any physical contact, as per The Independent’s Jasmine Fernández.

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Soon after the former Pro Bowler was arrested, Annemarie filed for divorce in the LA County Superior Court and requested a temporary restraining order against Marcellus. The former 52nd overall draft pick denied all allegations of violence but corroborated the story of Annemarie and him wanting a divorce.

Her court filings for the divorce included allegations of physical, emotional, and financial abuse spanning across their 14-year relationship and also sought legal custody of their 3 children.

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“Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion. More importantly, I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured,” Marcellus Wiley took to X on July 7 to speak out against the claims Annemarie made in her divorce filings.

Around Mid-July, Marcellus Wiley admitted that his marriage might not have been perfect, denying all allegations made against him and offering clarification that he has never “physically abused, s******* assaulted, or intentionally harmed” his wife in their relationship.

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While the former 10-year NFL veteran, who played across 4 teams(Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, and Jaguars), has won the battle on the domestic battery charge case, the legal dispute between the former couple is far from over. Their divorce case, property distribution, and child custody battle remain active in the California family court.