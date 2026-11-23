The Cowboys’ 51-30 win over the Titans came with two injury scares, and the second one walked into the press conference. Linebacker Dee Winters left with a game-ending knee injury. Then Dak Prescott sat down afterward with a bandage wrapped around his non-throwing hand. Dallas got the blowout, but the post-game worry was not about the score.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The concerns were prominent because the Cowboys have just about four days left for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Going against the NFC East rivals with an injury won’t really be a smart choice for Prescott. However, the quarterback brushed the concerns off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good,” Prescott told the media when asked about his hand in the post-game press conference. “Just on that nasty hit or whatever. I mean, if that’s the worst that came from it, I’m super, super thankful. They just got bent back a little bit. I’m fine.”

Despite the injury, Prescott completed 28-of-33 passes for 325 yards and scored four passing touchdowns without throwing a single interception or facing a sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, this isn’t the first time the quarterback showed up at a post-game presser with his hand wrapped in a bandage. He had his throwing hand wrapped in thick medical tape after the Cowboys secured a 34-30 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4.

In the second quarter of that game, a Texans defender stepped on Prescott’s hand, leaving a minor laceration on his hand. Of course, his hand swelled up, and he had to wrap it in a bandage to guard against further swelling. But Prescott didn’t let the concerns rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely nothing wrong with my hand,” the star quarterback shut down all concern about any lingering issues around the laceration on his right hand.

It’s certainly a relief to have Dak Prescott away from gnarly injuries. After all, the Cowboys have already sidelined important players because of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Cowboys lose key starters in Week 11

Linebacker Dee Winters suffered a contusion in his right knee in the second quarter of the game against the Titans. It happened when Winters attempted a tackle on Titans running back Tony Pollard while the clock had about 12:40 left in the first half. The linebacker fell to the ground and grabbed his right leg. He had to be helped to the sideline and couldn’t walk on his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winters’ return in the Week 12 game against the Eagles remains questionable for now. But that’s not the only injury that the Cowboys are dealing with.

Cornerback Cobie Durant also suffered an injury in the Sunday afternoon game. He tackled Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor with about 9:24 remaining on the clock in the final quarter. Meanwhile, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was also trying to take the receiver down. However, Overshown slammed into Durant in the process and accidentally hit the cornerback’s head. The Cowboys’ training staff quickly helped Durant into the blue tent for evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that the medical staff cleared Durant to return. He could have returned to the Week 11 game, but the game was already decided. Instead, Schottenheimer will likely use him in the Week 12 game against Philly.

Dodging a serious injury to Prescott’s non-throwing hand is a massive relief for a 5-6 Cowboys squad. With Durant also cleared and only Winters’ knee in question, Dallas’ hottest offensive weapon will be ready for Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown.