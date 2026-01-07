Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Announces Personal News After Frustrating Statement

While the Dallas Cowboys continue to deal with big changes after finishing a frustrating 7–9–1 season, Dak Prescott has chosen to shift his focus to something far more personal. The Cowboys quarterback has long established his Faith Fight Finish Foundation to focus on cancer research and mental health awareness. Now, Prescott has taken another step to expand that mission with his foundation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 6, QB Prescott, along with his foundation, announced the release of the ENOUGH bracelet through an Instagram post. The bracelet was launched by TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie, and all proceeds from the sales of the bracelet will go toward mental health organizations. In addition, Prescott’s foundation will also roll out other apparel to further support mental health initiatives.

“Today is the launch of the ENOUGH bracelet, I wear mine in honor of my mom who always made me feel ENOUGH,” Prescott’s foundation wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “100% of the profits from ENOUGH go to mental health organizations that are saving and transforming lives everyday. Learn more at www.WeAreEnough.org.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Fight Finish Foundation (@faithfightfinish4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Faith Fight Finish Foundation further revealed the meaning behind the project in the caption of the post. Dak Prescott personally wears the bracelet to honor his late mother, Peggy, who passed away in 2013 after a battle with colon cancer. Prescott created the foundation to honor his mother, and this latest announcement feels like a deeply personal continuation of that.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.