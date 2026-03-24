Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Offseason Move Away From NFL

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott attended Jason Garrett's new restaurant opening earlier this week

The Cowboys QB runs a charitable foundation, FFF, dedicated to his late mother Petty

Prescott is navigating a tough offseason as he and fiancee Sarah called off their wedding

Last June at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was playing alongside backup QB Will Grier and the Good Good Golf crew. On the final hole, Prescott lined up a 65-foot putt and drained it to win the match. Good Good founder Garrett Clark, who filmed with him on a separate occasion, also heaped praise on Prescott afterwards. And now, heading into the 2026 offseason, the golf course is calling Prescott’s name again.

This week, the G7 Legacy Golf Classic confirmed its 2026 lineup. They shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of all those attending, and Dak Prescott’s name sat at the top.

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The celebrity golf event will take place on March 30, 2026, at TPC Piper Glen in Charlotte, NC. The G7 Foundation, created by Will Grier, centers its mission on faith-based mentorship and youth football access for underserved communities.

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Grier is also the host of the G7 Legacy Classic, and the field around Prescott is deep with marquee names. Panthers legends Steve Smith Sr. and Jonathan Stewart, Rams running back Kyren Williams, Cowboys teammates George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, Trevor Keegan, and Javonte Williams, Panthers QB Kenny Pickett, Commanders QB Sam Hartman, Saints WR Kevin Austin Jr., and Saints legend Roman Harper are among the NFL names on the list.

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Aside from that, the lineup also includes fitness influencers Haley and Hannah Cavinder, and media personalities like Ohavia Phillips-Reed, Hayes Grier, Erick Lottary, Even Thompson, and Kory Keefer.

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This is not a new lane for Prescott either. He’s appeared in past G7 Classics at the same venue since 2017, and built an offseason habit of attending charity golf events. Back then, he co-hosted a TopGolf fundraiser in The Colony, Texas, benefiting Cowboys legend Charles Haley’s Tackle Tomorrow foundation (providing education to underprivileged children) and Huddle Up for Life (Dak’s charitable foundation created to honor his mother, Peggy).

Meanwhile, the G7 event won’t be Dak’s first public appearance in recent days. Earlier this week, the Cowboys QB was also seen attending another offseason event, hosted by former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

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The former coach has opened a new restaurant, Caffe Lucca, located near the Katy Trail and the Knox Hotel. Wearing a casual gray t-shirt with shorts, Dak was in attendance with former Cowboys players, Michael Irvin and Russell Maryland. Both of his appearances come amidst a tough time in the QB’s personal life.

Off-field troubles for Dak Prescott

Prescott was set to marry fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos on April 10 in Lake Como, Italy, a ceremony with at least 250 guests booked. However, the couple called off their engagement after a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas, just a month before the ceremony.

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“Sarah Jane Ramos called off her wedding to NFL star Dak Prescott after accusing him of ‘ongoing infidelity issues,’” Page Six’s Bernie Zilio reported. “A source familiar with the situation claims to us that Ramos believes Prescott had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her – but that she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.”

Reports indicate Ramos had been aware of Prescott’s alleged history well before the trip, and had reportedly issued an ultimatum at some point during their relationship.

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Before the reports of Dak Prescott’s infidelity came out, there was a prevalent narrative that this decision came from a prenuptial disagreement. But Ramos addressed it directly on Instagram and shut it down with a comment on a post by the Speakeasy talk show.

“This had nothing to do with a prenup,” Ramos wrote. “I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Meanwhile, her representative also told PEOPLE that Ramos and Dak are “committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way.” Prescott, who shares daughters Margaret (2) and Aurora (soon turning first) with Ramos, has maintained his silence around the matter.

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For now, Dak Prescott is looking forward to March 30 in Charlotte. The cameras will capture the clean swing, and it’ll make for another milestone. But at some point between now and training camp, Prescott will have to address the fact that the story off the field is louder than anything happening on it, and no 65-foot putt changes that.