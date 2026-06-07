Cowboys QB’s Father Lands Head Coaching Job: “Veteran Coach With a Great Coaching Resume”

A new era on the gridiron is beginning for the Howell family. On one hand, son Sam Howell will be battling for the backup job at Dallas throughout training camp and the preseason. On the other hand, his father, Duke Howell, is about to go on a battle of his own. Accepting the offer to Myers Park High School, he will jump directly into one of the most challenging football programs in the southeast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Let’s give a warm welcome to our guy!” Myers Park High School announced on X this Friday. “Welcome to THE STABLE, Coach Duke Howell. Coach Howell is a veteran coach with a great coaching resume. We believe he will be a great asset to our program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Howell takes the job with the Mustangs after its former head coach, Chris James, stepped down about a week ago. He spent the past three seasons as the HC at Cuthbertson High School in Union County. He had two winning seasons in his three years there with a 16-18 overall record. While Myers Park was having a good season under James, finishing 9-3 last season under Coach James and advancing to the State 8A quarterfinals, he left for another non-coaching job, leaving his seat empty. Howell will carry the success forward for the Mustangs.

Myers Park is one of the prime high school programs in Mecklenburg County, which has become one of the most competitive and talent-rich counties in the state. Since 2020, the area has accounted for 10 state championships. The Mustangs actually compete in the same conference as the current NCHSAA 8A state champions, Hough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to welcome Coach Howell to Myers Park High School,” Myers Park principal Robert Folk said about Howell’s hiring. “His vision for the program, passion for student-athletes, and commitment to academic and athletic success make him the right leader to move our football program forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his head coaching stint at Cuthbertson, Howell was an assistant coach with the same program. And before that, he had a standout run as offensive coordinator at Sun Valley High School, also in the Charlotte area. Howell took a break after his stint at Sun Valley when his son Sam played for NC State.

Howell brings a wealth of experience and a track record of developing QBs. A skillset that Meyers Park will undoubtedly look to maximize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Duke’s greatest coaching accomplishment comes from his own household.

Sam is gearing up for his fifth NFL season. Selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Howell spent two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2024 campaign. Then, in 2025, he was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings early in the year before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles in another trade just before the start of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of his journey has been his father, whose influence has played a major role in his rise.

Duke Howell’s influence behind his son’s rise to quarterback stardom

Sam Howell finished his high school career as North Carolina’s all-time leader in total yards in the state’s history. His offensive coordinator in high school at Sun Valley was none other than his dad. Duke was also a graduate of Sun Valley in the 90s. The opportunity to coach his son was special. As their relationship developed, they spent hours studying film and bonding over football after practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Duke’s four seasons coordinating the offense, Sun Valley averaged 36.9 points and 450.4 yards per game while compiling a 34-18 record. Watching that success eventually carry over to his record-setting college career with the Tar Heels and then now to the NFL level has been a rewarding experience for Duke.

“I’m excited for him,” Howell said while discussing Sam’s professional journey. “He’s worked hard for it. And no matter the outcome of his career, he’s made it to this point. And this was his dream since he was a little boy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Sam’s current team, the Dallas Cowboys, was Duke’s favorite team growing up.

Now both Howells enter into crucial years of their careers. Sam is now engaged in a battle with Joe Milton to be the main backup QB to Dak Prescott with his father’s favorite team. Meanwhile, Duke takes over a Meyers Park program that’s looking to continue its success from last season. One thing is for sure: both of the Howells have already brought great pride to their home state of North Carolina. And they have left an undeniable football legacy in the state.