Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams Closes In on Career Milestone Months After Jets’ Exit After Jerry Jones’ Big Claim

For six seasons, Quinnen Williams was a dominant force on a team going nowhere. But now in Dallas, he’s finally on a trajectory to end his personal playoff curse. While the defensive tackle couldn’t make it to the playoffs during his 6-season-long run with the New York Jets, the latest transition could mark an end to this curse. After establishing a strong record in the first three games with the Cowboys, the 27-year-old stated the reasons behind his rise.

“I just think I’m in the best position when it comes down to, win your 1-on-1s,” Williams said, as reported by Jon Machota on X. “And then I got guys around me like Kenny Clark and Osa (Odighizuwa) that take advantage of their 1-on-1s. Just the unit itself, it’s just firing on all cylinders and ballin, so it helps me just go out there and do my job to the best of my ability. “I credit it all to being in a great room with a great group of guys.”

Quinnen Williams has settled in fast at Dallas, stacking disruptive snaps across his first three outings. With 1.5 sacks in his debut at Las Vegas and a combined nine tackles plus steady pocket pressure through three wins, he already looks like he could be on course to make it to his career milestone of reaching the playoffs soon.

The New York Jets sent Williams to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick (the higher of possibly two picks), and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Williams, who was originally the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had made three Pro Bowls and earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2022. However, the Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, confirmed that he had Quinnen Williams on his mind quite before the deal happened.

He confessed that before the season began, he had tried to trade for Quinnen Williams. Jones offered a big package to the New York Jets in the form of his all-star pass rusher Micah Parsons, plus a first-round draft pick, in exchange for Williams. According to Jones, he valued Williams so much that he was willing to give up what many consider the Cowboys’ best defensive player.

While the attempt failed back then, the 2025 season saw him fulfill the deal. That being said, Williams has nothing but fond memories of his time in New York. He recently bid the city farewell in a post.

Quinnen Williams pays tribute to his time at the Jets

Quinnen Williams might have made himself at home with the Dallas Cowboys, but he still carries a soft spot for the New York Jets. While expressing his frustration with the Jets’ ongoing struggles this season, the 27-year-old expressed his affection with the team. According to him, the 6-season-long tenure with the Jets blessed him with countless memories, regardless of the fact that he couldn’t make it to the playoffs.

“New York will always have a special place in my heart,” Williams wrote in a goodbye post on X. “To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field. To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable.”

Having made the shift to the Cowboys, Quinnen Williams is right on track to hit the career milestone (reaching the playoffs) this year. They are currently 6-5 in the season, putting them in 2nd place in their division. While the team is not locked into a playoff spot yet, recent victories make it clear that they are in the hunt for a Wild Card berth or a chance to win their division.