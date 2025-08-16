Rams Reality Check: Can Cowboys Chronic Run Defense Crisis Be Fixed? Experts Answer

When the first preseason whistle blew, just like déjà vu, we felt a similar sting. The Rams carved up the Dallas front for 181 yards; each carry was a stark reminder: Is the Cowboys’ run defense fixable, or is it just a scar that won’t heal? It’s a tough question, one that looms large as the 2025 regular season inches closer. For Dallas, the answer could mean the difference between finally reaching the promised land or watching another season slip away in missed tackles and open lanes. Are things going to change, or stay status quo?

It’s not just another NFL storyline; it’s fast becoming an existential crisis for the Cowboys. Last season, the Cowboys ranked 31st in run defense, saved only by a late slump by the Panthers. The Cowboys tried to patch the hole. DC Mike Zimmer was out, and Matt Eberflus came in as a reputed fixer. In the preseason, the plan has been to keep the starters safe and give the backups and rookies more of the spotlight. Coach Eberflus preached buy-in: “Teamwork. … It’s not just the inside guys. It’s not just the outside guys. … To have an elite run defense, it’s going to take everybody.” Eberflus believes culture and accountability can turn this tide. But after multiple seasons of the same movie, with the latest episode coming against the Rams, many remain skeptical.

Experts’ caution for the preseason and beyond

Dallas Cowboys Mailbag’s Patrick Walker and Tommy Yarrish shared more worries than optimism as they looked back on the 31-21 loss. Walker noted, “I’m not sure yet if the run defense is or is not fixed, to be honest with you, considering so many starters who were held out of the preseason opener against the LA Rams. What I can tell you, though, is that I have a very real concern about depth behind those starters who will also be asked to help stop the run in the event of injury at their respective position.” Marist Liufau was a notable standout, Jay Toia and Perrion Winfrey showed flashes. But the solution, (more of a prayer) for Walker is full attendance as he adds: “the fix might simply be when ALL of the starters are on the field – my fingers being crossed as I write this sentence.”

Tommy Yarrish wasn’t far behind with his take. “I thought the Cowboys linebackers did a decent job of that in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Rams, but not so much in the preseason opener on Saturday.” The Cowboys’ tackles fell short, and that created major problems, especially against the Rams’ run game. Yarrish’s solution? It comes with setting a higher bar for the entire defense. As Yarrish put it, “the fix comes in tackling better and the linebackers doing their part when the defensive tackles do theirs, although that position group needs to be better up front too.”

As the Cowboys grapple with these chronic defensive woes, the franchise faces a pivotal question. Is this a personal issue, a schematic one, or both; and does Eberflus have enough to fix either?

Matt Eberflus: New promise vs. the ghost of Cowboys’ past

Matt Eberflus brings a new motto from his mentor Rod Marinelli to Dallas: “No house guest.” No big-play runs, no easy TDs. But execution will require more than slogans. As the man himself puts it, “That starts with we’ll be a good tackling team when our corners tackle. That’s important, because all the schemes nowadays make your corners tackle. So, our guys will be a good tackling bunch. And we work on that daily.” Eberflus’ resume makes his case for him. His units have consistently found themselves in the top 10 rankings. Within a tenure of 12 years, there have been three instances where his run defense ranked No. 1 / No. 2, which, incidentally, includes the 2026 Cowboys when Eberflus was the LB coach.

Eberflus is now tasked with not just plugging gaps or flipping the narrative around Dallas’ run defense. The bigger challenge for him will be to instill a fearless, swarming identity in a defense that desperately needs leadership. Navigating injuries across the board, Eberflus also has to figure out how to fill in for defensive cornerstones like Micah Parsons (who doesn’t seem likely to play Week 1 without a contract, if he stays in Dallas at all). With the rookies, the raw talent is there. But as the Rams demonstrated, the margin for error against top-tier ground games is thin. One misread, one missed chance, and the yards pile up again.

As the stage is set for their battle against the Ravens, Eberflus’ scheme will get a second chance to prove itself. The hope is that Eberflus, with his ‘no excuses’ mantra and fresh approach, can forge something better from the same old clay. Will that be enough to change the headline come playoff time? There’s enough potential, but the need of the hour is a defense that finally makes running against Dallas a fool’s errand, not the safest bet in football.

If the story doesn’t change soon, neither will the ending.