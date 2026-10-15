Cowboys’ Rashan Gary Explains Defense’s Players-Only Meeting After Loss to Bucs in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the Week 6 clash against the Green Bay Packers with some extra focus on the defense. It’s their struggling defensive lineup that took the hit from the fans after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were 0-4 before the Week 5 game. But that’s about to change according to Rashan Gary.

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On Monday, the Cowboys held a players-only meeting and planned their defense against the Packers. Now, the outside linebacker has revealed the meeting’s theme on Wednesday.

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“Just do our job, do our 1-11th, making sure everybody’s on the same page and going throughout the week, making sure we create the right habits,” Gary said of the players-only meeting for the defense, as per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And that’s practice-wise in terms of understanding the offensive ID, understanding the language that we’re talking for the week, understanding what we see and where they want to attack us and just all being on the same page and everybody doing their job.”

Over the first five games in 2026, Gary has recorded one sack, 14 tackles (10 solo tackles and four assists), one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits. According to PFF, he has 15 pressures, 11 hurries, and a pass-rush win rate of 17.8%. PFF has ranked him at the 69th position out of 106 EDs, with an overall grade of 59.6 in 2026. But the Cowboys need more than that.

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The Cowboys’ website also revealed what DeMarvion Overshown said about the players-only meeting. According to the linebacker, the Cowboys reflected on their defense during the meeting on Monday. They talked about what they wanted their standard to be and discussed how close they are to the expectations.

“Just hearing from all of us. It really wasn’t like a fire drill conversation,” Overshown said. “It was more so what can I do to help you? What do I expect from you on Sundays or even Monday walkthroughs?

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“We got to talk to each other like that because the ship is only going to go as far as the weakest person on the boat. So as long as we all in this together, I think we’re going to be great. I know we’re gonna be great.”

In the previous game, the Cowboys allowed the Bucs to tally 419 yards. They even struggled to stop Bucky Irving, who recorded 165 yards on 21 carries. Irving also caught 2 passes for 10 yards, while Daniels threw for 189 yards with no interceptions. These were the primary reasons behind the Cowboys’ 24-16 loss to the Bucs.

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But this time, things will likely be different. For Gary, the stakes are high for the upcoming game against Green Bay. And that will likely push him to do better in Week 6.

Rashan Gary reveals his stance on the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers

Before the Cowboys acquired Gary through a trade earlier this year, the OLB played for the Packers. He spent seven years at Green Bay and recorded seven forced fumbles, 46.5 sacks, 270 tackles, and 111 QB hits. Getting back to Lambeau Field to play against his former teammates has put the upcoming game on a higher pedestal for Gary.

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“It’s a great honor, a great privilege that we have another Sunday to be able to strap up and play this game,” Gary weighed in on his return to Green Bay. “It’s all I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. Good to go back to Green Bay, but it’s just another opponent, another team that’s in the way of where we’re trying to go. Being able to go back to a fanbase that started with me, watched me grow, watched me excel, do good things there, it’s going to be good.”

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In the Week 5 game against the Bucs, the Cowboys’ failure attracted quite some criticism for their new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker. Of course, it’s his first time as a defensive coordinator. Hence, Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer are trying to do everything they can to help him out. And this time, help came in the form of the Cowboys bringing Mike Pettine out of retirement to help the struggling defense. He is brought in as a senior defensive assistant to work with DC Parker.

Pettine was the defensive coordinator for the Packers for three years (2018-2020). Gary also has some sort of familiarity with Pettine. Talking about the former Packers DC, Gary claimed that he “understands how offenses want to attack certain schemes” and “what makes the playmakers make the defense work.”

That will certainly help the Cowboys take a strong stance against Green Bay. After all, the Cowboys’ defense is prioritizing accountability.