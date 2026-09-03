Cowboys Re-Sign Backup QB Just 2 Days After Cutting Him Despite League-Wide Interest

It is understandable if you were surprised to learn the Dallas Cowboys waived quarterback Joe Milton III. He has performed well over the summer and flashed in the preseason too. However, it looks like the Cowboys weren’t too keen on letting him go entirely; Milton is back, albeit in a new role.

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“Sources: The Cowboys are signing QB Joe Milton to their PS,” insider Jordan Schultz reported on X on September 2. “The talented 26-year-old drew interest from most NFL teams but wanted to stay in Dallas.”

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Though Milton was having a great season with the Cowboys, he was constantly challenged by Sam Howell, who seems to have won the fight for the QB2 spot. Both showed tenacity, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer once said that the two were “neck-and-neck” in the battle in training camp. The competition between the two was so intense that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that they may “have two backup quarterbacks” for the 2026 season.

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Both backups made it tough for the Cowboys staff to decide between them in the preseason. Milton completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Howell posted 314 yards and three touchdowns (including a rushing touchdown) against one interception.

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But in the end, the team chose Howell. Schottenheimer said Tuesday that the decision was indeed “very, very hard,” but Howell had “done a little bit more in terms of executing the offense in certain areas.” Schottenheimer also said that having two quarterbacks on the team was best for a team that’s looking to win the championship this year.

Eventually, the team waived Milton to clear a spot for running back Emari Demercado, whom the Cowboys signed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Schottenheimer said after waiving Milton that having him “back would be incredible.”

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There is a lot to like in Milton. Unlike last year, the young quarterback seems to have overcome his problem areas. His pass protection was better, and he could withstand pressure. Milton also showed off the rocket arm in the preseason, which is regarded by some as the strongest arm in the league. He has the highest throw power rating on Madden 27 (99) and told the Ringer that the longest he can throw for is 91 yards.

However, Milton has only been in the league for two years, and his inexperience may have also played a part in Dallas waiving him. Howell has been here since 2022 and also has starting experience with the Washington Commanders (2023).

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Milton’s journey has been a tricky one in the NFL so far, but staying with the Cowboys could be the best decision for him.

Joe Milton can still learn a lot under the Dallas Cowboys

Milton was picked No. 193 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. His only game that year was the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills, where he threw for 241 yards and scored a touchdown in the 23-16 win.

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Milton still hasn’t started a single NFL game and is coming off a shaky 2025 season, having played in only four. However, Schottenheimer noted how improved the quarterback looked in the preseason.

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“And last year at times, this time of year with Joe, it was a little bit difficult to call plays for Joe because I wasn’t sure exactly what’s going to happen here and there. And just the poise that he’s playing with right now.

“But you asked about one thing that jumped out. I think the touch on the double move to [Jonathan] Mingo was a beautiful, beautiful throw. The touch on the scramble play to Camden Brown was a beautiful deal. Honestly, last year this time, on the touchdown to Malik [Davis], it’s probably from me to you, and he probably would have blistered it at Malik and probably would have put a dent in Malik’s chest because he’s capable of doing that. He just softened his elbow, and flicked it and made it really easy for Malik. So, two really really good performances.”

Milton has learned how to correctly channel that arm strength of his. He threw a beautiful but bomber 53-yard pass to Mingo in the Cardinals game, and escaped pressure to send a short pass to Malik Davis. The ball did come up to the latter’s chest, and had there been more power in the throw, Davis might have suffered an injury.

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Milton can now continue to improve under a team that knows him through and through already, potentially securing a chance in the season as well.