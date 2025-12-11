Cowboys Receive $18 Million Update on Cutting Trevon Diggs as Brian Schottenheimer’s Concern Draws Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Schottenheimer’s latest remarks put Trevon Diggs’ situation under a different kind of spotlight.

Diggs’ availability concerns now intersect with a key Dec. 21 roster deadline.

His 19-of-37 games played stat adds weight to Dallas’ looming offseason choices.

Some issues creep up quietly, while others make a loud entrance with pointed remarks from within the organization. Right now, Dallas is facing the latter. With Trevon Diggs still on the mend, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s comments have sparked a discussion the Cowboys were hoping to sidestep, and insiders are already linking it to an $18 million decision looming in the offseason.

Schottenheimer’s update on Diggs was intended to sound routine, but it didn’t quite hit that mark. When asked if the cornerback could make a return in Week 15, he mentioned that Trevon Diggs was still in a “ramp-up period” and needed to “show us he’s ready to do everything the right way.”

In 105.3 The Fan’s latest episode, insider Shan Shariff didn’t hold back, suggesting that the comments hinted at something deeper than just a knee or concussion issue.

“Given Trevon’s reputation… I’m more inclined to think he’s being a pain in the ass,” Shariff remarked, adding that there’s “a zero percent chance he’s back here next year” and the Cowboys could “save $18 million” by letting him go.

Schottenheimer’s words immediately set off speculation. Schottenheimer later clarified that it referred to Trevon Diggs’ “approach to meetings, practice habits, daily availability, and consistency.” The level of detail was unusual for someone coming back from an injury, raising some eyebrows.

Shariff also questioned how a knee could still be a problem “over a month later” with the season hanging in the balance.

Imago Credit: Instagram @Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys opened a 21-day window to activate Trevon Diggs on November 30, but Schottenheimer’s tone made it seem less likely that he’ll return at all. Dallas has until December 21 to activate him, or he’ll revert to IR for the season. Choosing not to activate a former All-Pro corner, especially during a time of defensive struggles, would send a strong message about the state of their relationship.

Complicating matters is Diggs’ availability history. Since signing a five-year, $97 million extension, he has appeared in just 19 of the Cowboys’ last 37 games. Add a mysterious “home accident” concussion, an undisclosed knee injury, and inconsistent practice participation, and the picture grows even cloudier.

For now, Schottenheimer’s comments have done more than explain Trevon Diggs’ absence. They’ve opened the door to a larger offseason question: whether Dallas is preparing to move on from a former franchise cornerstone and reclaim $18 million in the process.

While Trevon Diggs’ situation fuels uncertainty on defense, the Cowboys are finding stability elsewhere, led by Dak Prescott, who has taken command of the season.

Beyond the Trevon Diggs situation, Dak Prescott quietly takes control of the Cowboys’ season as the playoff race tightens

The Cowboys’ 2025 season has certainly had its ups and downs, but one thing has remained steady: Dak Prescott is playing the best football of his career. Once criticized for his inconsistency in high-pressure situations, he’s now stepping up with impressive efficiency, control, and production that have put Dallas back in the playoff conversation. As we hit Week 15, he’s turned doubt into motivation and numbers into undeniable evidence.

Prescott heads into the week leading the NFL with 3,637 passing yards, leaving New England’s Drake Maye in the dust. His success can be attributed to his improved command under Brian Schottenheimer, who has revamped the offense to focus on quicker reads and a more aggressive downfield approach. The outcome? A quarterback who ranks among the best in the league for passer rating, touchdown-to-interception ratio, and third-down performance is a key indicator of elite play.

This consistency has been vital for a team dealing with offensive-line injuries and an inconsistent run game. Prescott has done a great job of minimizing turnovers and handling late-game situations with the kind of composure that Dallas has often struggled to find in recent years. His connection with CeeDee Lamb has been crucial, stretching defenses and creating opportunities for Jake Ferguson and George Pickens. This varied offensive strategy has compelled opponents to adapt, often with limited success.

Defensive coordinators are now taking note of Prescott’s improved footwork, refined mechanics, and quicker decision-making traits that allow him to extend plays without taking unnecessary risks. His ability to control the tempo has kept Dallas competitive in games that could have easily slipped away.

However, the discussion surrounding Prescott extends beyond just numbers. It’s about leadership and trust. Inside the locker room, teammates highlight his calm demeanor and clarity during tough times as key reasons the team has managed to stay afloat at 6-6-1. His voice has become more prominent, and the Cowboys have rallied around it.

As Dallas pushes toward January, their postseason path hinges on whether Prescott can sustain this level of play. He has already reshaped the narrative around him. The following month will decide if he reshapes the Cowboys’ season, too.