Cowboys Receive $6.5M News as LB Unceremoniously Gets Cut After Just One Start

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys begin roster purge amid cap crisis and missed playoffs

Cowboys release linebacker to clear 2026 cap space

George Pickens trade chatter intensifies as Jerry Jones explores bold reset

The offseason axe has officially fallen in Dallas, and its first victim is a recently acquired linebacker whose short tenure is creating a significant financial windfall. Unfortunately, several members of the roster are not in Jerry Jones’ plan. As a result, he is ready to cut them off, with a recently acquired linebacker being the first.

“Cowboys are releasing LB Logan Wilson, as @VoiceOfTheStar also reported,” posted Adam Schefter on X. “Cowboys acquired Wilson from the Bengals at the trade deadline last year in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.”

Jones was the one who was behind Wilson’s trade to the Cowboys. The franchise acquired him and Quinnen Williams on trade deadline day. Despite having only one start in seven games, Wilson’s contributions did not go unnoticed. Thanks to him and Williams, the Cowboys found some stability in defense.

Wilson had 24 tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble to his name. In fact, the last game he played for the franchise was his best game with them, with the linebacker registering seven total tackles against the Giants in a loss. So, it raises the question: why did Jones cut him, especially if there were years left in his contract?

Imago Logan Wilson, Source: Instagram @loganwilsonlb

Wilson’s cap hit for 2026 was $6.5 million. So, by cutting him, Jones cleared that amount from the franchise’s cap hit. The Cowboys are already almost $25-$30 million over the salary cap.

While it does not get them under the salary cap, it sure brings them closer. With cap issues, the Cowboys also have to deal with wide receiver George Pickens. NFL insider Dan Graziano has come up with a solution to deal with the Pickens situation.

Trading George Pickens could be a preferable option for the Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens will soon enter free agency. The star wide receiver of the Cowboys has been making headlines with his potential future. With many predicting that he may not be staying in Dallas, Graziano has come up with the perfect solution where both the player and the franchise end up in a win-win situation.

“Raiders get: WR George Pickens, 2026 first-round pick (No. 20 overall),” wrote Dan Graziano. “Cowboys get: Crosby, 2026 second-round pick (No. 36 overall).”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 26, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens 3 at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250726_szo_al2_0532

Pickens recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games. There’s no doubt, he will be demanding a lot of money, with predictions leading up to $140 million.

According to Graziano, neither a long-term contract nor a franchise tag could solve Jones’ problem. However, it would create a problem for him, putting pressure on the salary cap. After all, they are already paying top money to another wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

On the other hand, Graziano’s proposal would see the Cowboys get Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. The $106.5 million edge rusher will make “around $30 million per year for the next two years.” The star All-Pro could be the missing piece in their pass-rush, something that has been missing since Micah Parsons’ departure.

Even Las Vegas would benefit from the trade. The franchise is well under the cap space, and it won’t be a problem for them to pay Pickens the money he demands.

Expected to use their first 2026 draft pick on QB Fernando Mendoza, Pickens can be the X-Factor in their offense, especially if Mendoza joins the Raiders. Realistically, the deal is very much possible. Now, it remains to be seen whether Jones is satisfied with the win-win trade or if he has something else in mind.