Cowboys Receive Strong Message on Myles Garrett Amid Browns Exit Speculation

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221002

Essentials Inside The Story An NFL veteran demands Dallas trade massive capital for Myles Garrett.

His historic sack record makes the Browns star a prime target.

The AFC’s most dominant defender eyes a championship move this offseason.

In a gamble worthy of the Dallas Cowboys, Willie Colon just pushed all his chips to the center of the table. The former offensive lineman didn’t mince words when talking about what could save Dallas’ ailing defense once and for all. If he ran the Cowboys, he’d mortgage the future to bring the Cleveland Browns’ most dominant edge rusher, Myles Garrett, to The Star.

“If I’m the Cowboys, you sell your soul and you go get Myles Garrett,” Colon professed on First Things First, in conversation with Danny Parkins. “I will give up the 12th to 20th [picks], Jerry’s jet and all expense paid to Cabo. I would throw in instant access around my home. Whatever I got to do, get Myles Garrett in the building, I’m going to get Myles Garett.”

The urgency is very real for Dallas. They’ve just handed defensive coordinator duties to Christian Parker, the youngest DC in Dallas history at 34. His task is to rebuild a defense that surrendered 30.1 points per game, dead last in the NFL. Parker brings flexible schemes that can adapt to offenses, but they can only work with elite talent executing them.

Enter Garrett, who rewrote history in 2025. As a Browns edge rusher, he shattered the single-season sack record with 23.0, surpassing Michael Strahan’s 22.5-sack mark that had stood since 2001. What’s more, he’s not just explosive off the edge; he’s a locker room anchor, the kind of veteran presence that elevates everyone around him. That addition has Willie Colon delivering a blunt verdict.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Sep 7, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 celebrates after a play during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250907_jhp_bk4_0507

“You put him on this defensive line, and the Cowboys are legit a playoff team,” declares Colon

Pairing Garrett with the Cowboys’ existing defensive pieces could transform Dallas from cellar-dwellers to premium contenders. With two first-round picks in the 2026 draft (12th and 20th overall) plus cap flexibility to maneuver, the Cowboys have assets that a rebuilding Cleveland could easily consider.

Garrett’s dissatisfaction with the Browns’ 2025 offense makes it highly likely that a breakup is impending. But things won’t be so easy for Dallas if they want the league’s sack leader to line up with them.

Myles Garrett’s Cleveland exit looming?

There’s a viral video from back in 2017 that still sparks hope in the Cowboys Nation. In that video, Garrett, an Arlington, Texas, native, practically pleaded to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Make it happen,” Garrett said in that video. “Dak Prescott is leading our team right now… please, I’d love to play in Dallas, just make it happen.”

But last season, when Garrett requested a trade, he made it clear that he’d have liked to join the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly, in turn, responded with aggressive interest. At the time, multiple reports indicated that Eagles GM Howie Roseman was pursuing a “big swing” for Garrett, with Philly willing to sacrifice core defensive pieces to land him. While that didn’t work out, that old interest could have only gotten stronger with Garrett’s breakout season. And the edge rusher’s recent comments have raised speculations once again.

“What’s next for me? Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP,” Garrett said on The Edge podcast, in conversation with Green Bay Packers’ defensive star Micah Parsons.

Given the Browns’ 2025 season (a 5-12 record with a quarterback carousel that left the offense devastated), another trade request seems ready on the horizon. And if that request drops, Dallas won’t be the only franchise clawing for his talents.

For Dallas to pull this off, they’d need to outbid division rivals while navigating salary cap constraints and convincing Myles Garrett that Parker’s defensive vision is worth buying into. The Cowboys have the draft picks and the need; they’ve also got the tried and tested blueprint of pulling off blockbuster moves.

Willie Colon’s prescription is clear: act boldly or watch Garrett terrorize Dallas in different colors. If Garrett walks away, can the Cowboys help him make that Super Bowl MVP dream come true?