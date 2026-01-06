Cowboys Receive Worrying Update on Brian Flores After DC Matt Eberflus’ Firing

The revolving door at defensive coordinator continues to spin in Dallas after firing Matt Eberflus, but this time, their top target to stop it might be gone before they can even make a call.
Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching market this offseason. A tweet shared today by The Purple Persuasion doubled down on that.
“Brian Flores is +175 on @DKSportsbook to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” making him a massive favorite.
ADVERTISEMENT
The tweet also noted, “Personally, I lean towards Brian Flores getting an HC job this cycle and will be leaving Minnesota. I’d put the Raiders at the top of the list.”
This is bad timing for Dallas.
Brian Flores is +175 on @DKSportsbook to become the next HC of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Flores is the MASSIVE favorite to land the Raiders job. The next closest candidate… Klint Kubiak at +800 followed by Robert Saleh at +1000. https://t.co/vZieXQgCZY pic.twitter.com/ekyk0sq0lo
— The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) January 6, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
For the fourth straight year, the Cowboys will have a new defensive coordinator. Over the last 12 years, the team has shown a clear pattern of preferring former NFL head coaches in that role. That history makes Brian Flores a natural fit, but it may not matter if he lands a head coaching job first.
Flores’ strong work with the Minnesota Vikings has only raised his profile.
ADVERTISEMENT
Over the past two seasons, his defense has been aggressive, fast, and hard to predict. The Cowboys felt that impact in Week 15, when they lost 34–26 and struggled badly on third down, finishing just 2-of-12. After that game, Brian Schottenheimer openly praised Flores for how well his defense was prepared.
Another key detail is Flores’ contract.
His deal as Vikings defensive coordinator expires this offseason, making a move more likely. If he leaves, Minnesota already has possible replacements lined up, including Mike Siravo, Daronte Jones, Raheem Morris, and Jonathan Gannon.
ADVERTISEMENT
For the Cowboys, the message is worrying.
While they begin another defensive reset, Brian Flores may already be slipping out of reach. If the Raiders move quickly, Dallas could miss out on a coach who fits their longtime preference but may no longer be available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brian Flores’ future in Minnesota suddenly feels uncertain
Brian Flores has been one of the biggest reasons the Minnesota Vikings’ defense took a step forward. But as the offseason begins, there is growing talk that Flores could be on his way out sooner than expected.
Minnesota reporter Jon Krawczynski shared concerns during a radio interview.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The temperature has changed over the last several weeks. There does seem to be some murmuring of discontent and a butting of heads behind the scenes.”
Top Stories
Cowboys Fire Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus: Contract, Salary, NFL Earnings & More
Russell Wilson Announces Retirement Stance as Giants QB Shares Hidden Injury News
Dolphins Reportedly Indecisive About Mike McDaniel as GM Search Kicks Off
Joe Flacco Makes Retirement Decision Clear as Bengals QB’s Final Gesture for Ja’Marr Chase Draws Attention
Pete Carroll Makes Final Decision on Retirement as Tom Brady Set to Fire Raiders HC
He made it clear that staying in Minnesota is no longer a sure thing for Brian Flores. Krawczynski went on to explain that earlier, many believed Flores had little chance to get another head coaching job because of how his time ended in Miami and his lawsuit against the league. However, he said momentum is now building, especially around the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to him, that talk feels more real than expected.
ADVERTISEMENT
While he could not share exact details, Krawczynski hinted that the issue may involve internal tension or contract talks.
Flores’ defense played a major role in Minnesota’s success, using pressure, speed, and smart adjustments. Losing him would be a major setback for the team’s progress on that side of the ball. As teams make their offseason plans, Brian Flores remains a big question mark.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT