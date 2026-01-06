Cowboys Receive Worrying Update on Brian Flores After DC Matt Eberflus’ Firing

The revolving door at defensive coordinator continues to spin in Dallas after firing Matt Eberflus, but this time, their top target to stop it might be gone before they can even make a call.

Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching market this offseason. A tweet shared today by The Purple Persuasion doubled down on that.

“Brian Flores is +175 on @DKSportsbook to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” making him a massive favorite.

The tweet also noted, “Personally, I lean towards Brian Flores getting an HC job this cycle and will be leaving Minnesota. I’d put the Raiders at the top of the list.”

This is bad timing for Dallas.

For the fourth straight year, the Cowboys will have a new defensive coordinator. Over the last 12 years, the team has shown a clear pattern of preferring former NFL head coaches in that role. That history makes Brian Flores a natural fit, but it may not matter if he lands a head coaching job first.

Flores’ strong work with the Minnesota Vikings has only raised his profile.

Over the past two seasons, his defense has been aggressive, fast, and hard to predict. The Cowboys felt that impact in Week 15, when they lost 34–26 and struggled badly on third down, finishing just 2-of-12. After that game, Brian Schottenheimer openly praised Flores for how well his defense was prepared.

Another key detail is Flores’ contract.

Imago Brian Flores

His deal as Vikings defensive coordinator expires this offseason, making a move more likely. If he leaves, Minnesota already has possible replacements lined up, including Mike Siravo, Daronte Jones, Raheem Morris, and Jonathan Gannon.

For the Cowboys, the message is worrying.

While they begin another defensive reset, Brian Flores may already be slipping out of reach. If the Raiders move quickly, Dallas could miss out on a coach who fits their longtime preference but may no longer be available.

Brian Flores’ future in Minnesota suddenly feels uncertain

Brian Flores has been one of the biggest reasons the Minnesota Vikings’ defense took a step forward. But as the offseason begins, there is growing talk that Flores could be on his way out sooner than expected.

Minnesota reporter Jon Krawczynski shared concerns during a radio interview.

“The temperature has changed over the last several weeks. There does seem to be some murmuring of discontent and a butting of heads behind the scenes.”

He made it clear that staying in Minnesota is no longer a sure thing for Brian Flores. Krawczynski went on to explain that earlier, many believed Flores had little chance to get another head coaching job because of how his time ended in Miami and his lawsuit against the league. However, he said momentum is now building, especially around the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to him, that talk feels more real than expected.

While he could not share exact details, Krawczynski hinted that the issue may involve internal tension or contract talks.

Flores’ defense played a major role in Minnesota’s success, using pressure, speed, and smart adjustments. Losing him would be a major setback for the team’s progress on that side of the ball. As teams make their offseason plans, Brian Flores remains a big question mark.