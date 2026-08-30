Cowboys Reportedly Acquire Former Steelers First-Round Pick in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Regular Season

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t wasting any time shaking things up right before the regular season kicks off, and this latest move with the Pittsburgh Steelers is a big one.

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“Trade terms … Cowboys get: OT Broderick Jones, 2027 fourth-round pick. Steelers get: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick,” Albert Breer posted on X.

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Jones was the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but things didn’t quite pan out the way Pittsburgh hoped, especially after he missed six games last season with a neck injury in Week 12. It was expected that Jones would be traded, as it was reported that the offensive tackle was not as strong after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

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Broderick Jones has started 38 games in his career so far.

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For Dallas, this feels like a low-risk, high-upside move. They’re not giving up a ton, they’re getting a former top pick back in return.

This is a developing story.