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Cowboys Reportedly Acquire Former Steelers First-Round Pick in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Regular Season

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Ishani Jayara

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Aug 29, 2026 | 8:24 PM EDT

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Cowboys Reportedly Acquire Former Steelers First-Round Pick in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Regular Season

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Ishani Jayara

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Aug 29, 2026 | 8:24 PM EDT

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The Dallas Cowboys aren’t wasting any time shaking things up right before the regular season kicks off, and this latest move with the Pittsburgh Steelers is a big one.

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“Trade terms … Cowboys get: OT Broderick Jones, 2027 fourth-round pick. Steelers get: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick,” Albert Breer posted on X.

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Jones was the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but things didn’t quite pan out the way Pittsburgh hoped, especially after he missed six games last season with a neck injury in Week 12. It was expected that Jones would be traded, as it was reported that the offensive tackle was not as strong after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

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Broderick Jones has started 38 games in his career so far.

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For Dallas, this feels like a low-risk, high-upside move. They’re not giving up a ton, they’re getting a former top pick back in return.

This is a developing story.

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