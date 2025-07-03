Cowboys Reporter Makes Strong Case for Picking George Pickens Over Rashod Bateman

Let’s go back a little. This offseason, the Cowboys were once again looking for a wide receiver. With CeeDee Lamb still doing all the heavy lifting, Dallas had a clear WR2 vacancy. They floated the idea of Rashod Bateman. Made some phone calls. The vibes were lukewarm. Bateman chose security in Baltimore over the spotlight in Texas. Then came George Pickens. Out loud. Talented. A bit dramatic. Everything the Cowboys claim to, and yet they never do. And then, Pickens entered the building abruptly. The WR2 problem? Technically solved. The debate? Just getting started.

On the DLSS Sports Podcast, Clarence Hill Jr., a Cowboys reporter, made his selection. Pickens over Bateman, without a doubt. Without spending any time on small talk, Hill stated, “Let’s be clear, the Cowboys made the right choice when they traded with Pittsburgh for receiver George Pickens.” Hill claims that Bateman never desired Dallas in the first place. But even if he did, he’s just a guy. Not enough to make a difference. Or as Hill put it, “He’s a JAG. Just a guy.” But Pickens? An entirely distinct animal. “He’s a big-bodied, deep-balled threat who can run all the route. But because he’s an ideal X-receiver. He’s a perfect complement to Lamb, who does most of his damage in the slot…The Cowboys got the right guy.”

Former Cowboy Jesse Holly didn’t disagree when asked if missing on signing Bateman was a missed opportunity. “It’s only a missed opportunity by Jerry Jones if they don’t sign an extension with George Pickens.” Translation: If Jerry fumbles the bag long-term, Bateman might start looking better in hindsight. But for now? Pickens is the guy with the ceiling. Bateman is the guy with the contract. Jeff Cavanaugh offered the token Bateman defense. Called him a “decent little starting wide receiver.” Which is a nice way of saying: He’s solid but not special.

In June, Bateman agreed to a three-year, $36.75 million contract deal with the Ravens, admitting that he was aware Dallas “was a possibility.” Bateman told The Athletic, “That’s the first thing I told (GM Eric DeCosta): I don’t want to go anywhere else. ‘I know you’ve got a lot of stuff to work through and we’ll figure it out when we figure it out…He had a lot of contracts to get done, and maybe more to get done in the future. To be a priority for him in that way is important. He shows he values me.” And there it is. Dallas was just Plan B. Or maybe Plan Z. But coming back to Pickens: what are his chances of success with the Cowboys?

George Pickens lands in Dallas, now what?

George Pickens seems to be a perfect fit on paper. He’s the deep-ball guy opposite Lamb. Dak Prescott will be the best quarterback he has ever played with. He fits in with the system. It’s a large stage. The chance? Even larger. In terms of player situation, CBS Sports ranked Pickens as the sixth-best offseason move. “For Dallas, trading for Pickens was worth taking the chance on. Can the production match his talent?” CBS wrote. That is the crucial question. Because the problem has never been talent. Pickens has 2,841 yards under his belt. The problem? The drama.

Pickens was, let’s say, eventful in Pittsburgh. From sub-tweeting Kenny Pickett to beefing with fans to sideline tantrums, the Steelers had enough. He even admitted that he pushed his way out. And after Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s recent trade, Pickens posted to Minkah, “Back to beautiful places in life lol.” He even called the Steelers the “cheapest organization” a few months back.

But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t worried. “You should never listen to what somebody else says about somebody…The guy’s been great. He’s been phenomenal,” Dak said. That’s the benefit of starting fresh in Dallas. Until it’s not.

Jesse Holly might’ve said it best: This is only a missed opportunity if Pickens walks after one year. Because right now, George Pickens is everything Dallas needed. Explosive. Young. Hungry (sometimes too much). But if they don’t lock him up? If the off-field fireworks return? If Bateman quietly becomes a steady WR1 in Baltimore? Then Jerry will be the one answering for it all.