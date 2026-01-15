Cowboys Request Interview With Micah Parsons’ Coach After Eyeing Eagles Coordinator To Replace Matt Eberflus

Essentials Inside The Story After a defensive collapse forced Dallas to hit reset, the Cowboys locked in on a fast-rising coach

A familiar name from a rival powerhouse also entered the mix, bringing a résumé built on elite pass defense and Super Bowl success

With Jerry Jones widening the search, the next move could reshape Dallas' defense in ways fans didn't see coming

After parting ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys have officially begun a wide-ranging search for his replacement. Coming off a disappointing 2025 season in which the defense ranked 32nd in points allowed, Dallas clearly knows something has to change. As a result, the Cowboys have already cast a wide net in search of a new DC. But now, they just zeroed in on someone who has coached former Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

“I’m told the #Cowboys have requested to interview #Packers defensive line coach/run game coordinator Demarcus Covington for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported via an X post on January 14.

Demarcus Covington joined the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season and brings experience working with elite defensive talent, including All-Pro Micah Parsons. Covington is also not new to being a DC. In fact, Covington served as the New England Patriots’ DC during the 2024 season.

At just 36 years old, Demarcus Covington already has an impressive résumé. He spent eight seasons in New England. At first, he was a coaching assistant in 2017–18, then outside linebackers coach in 2019, and finally he was defensive line coach in 2020–23 before earning a promotion to become a DC under head coach Jerod Mayo. Along the way, Covington helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII in a 13-3 defensive battle against the Los Angeles Rams.

Even as a first-year DC in 2024, Demarcus Covington’s defensive unit performed well. The Patriots finished the 2024 season ranked No. 10 in passing defense and No. 5 in explosive plays allowed. However, Covington’s time in New England ended when Mayo was fired, and that led him to Green Bay.

In February 2025, Covington replaced Jason Rebrovich as the Packers’ defensive line coach and run game coordinator. Under Covington, Green Bay’s defense generated consistent pressure throughout the 2025 season, although Micah Parsons’ ACL tear late in the season slowed the team’s pass rush later. Still, the Packers finished the season somewhere in the middle of the pack in both sacks and rushing yards allowed.

Moreover, Demarcus Covington’s background under head coach Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo has helped him develop a flexible defensive philosophy, which might be appealing to Dallas. Now, Covington becomes the Cowboys’ third interview request on January 14, joining New York Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen and another coach from an NFC East rival.

Cowboys show interest in Philadelphia Eagles’ coach to replace Matt Eberflus

Since firing Matt Eberflus on January 6, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has gone into full search mode. The Cowboys have already interviewed or scheduled interviews with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, and Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, among other notable defensive minds. But now, another intriguing name from Philadelphia has entered the list of candidates for the DC job in Dallas.

On January 14, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Cowboys have requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Christian Parker to replace Matt Eberflus. For the last two seasons, Parker has been in Philadelphia working under Vic Fangio. But Schultz also pointed out that Parker has been coaching since the age of 22 and has already received DC interviews in the past.

Christian Parker started his NFL career with the Packers in 2019 as a defensive quality control coach for two seasons. Then, while he worked with the Broncos as the defensive backs coach, Parker helped develop Patrick Surtain II into a star cornerback with two Pro Bowl selections. In 2024, as Parker arrived in Philadelphia, the success followed.

In his first year with the Eagles, Parker helped the defensive unit lead the league in pass defense, allowing just 174.2 yards per game. Parker also helped develop rookie cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell – both of whom played a major role in a defense that powered Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LIX win. During the 2025-26 season, the Eagles’ defense again remained elite under Parker. The Eagles ranked No. 8, allowing only 189.8 yards per game and 14 passing TDs in the 2025 regular season.

Given that Dallas had the worst pass defense in the league this past season, Christian Parker’s résumé fits exactly what they need to replace Matt Eberflus. Now, Parker becomes the seventh known candidate in Dallas’ search for a new DC. Jerry Jones promised a thorough search for a new DC, and judging by the names involved, he is clearly taking this decision seriously.