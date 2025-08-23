Rich Eisen Claims Micah Parsons Negotiations With Jerry Jones and Cowboys Could Turn Into a Total Trainwreck

Micah Parsons’ drama has rolled into the preseason finale. There are still questions surrounding the elite DE, who is caught up in a lengthy and complicated contract negotiation with Jerry Jones. Even with the regular season approaching, there hasn’t been much progress. The latest update is that Jones is willing to make him “the highest-paid guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL.” But per Jones, Parsons’ agent is coming in between the talks.

With negotiations dragging on this long, Rich Eisen believes the issue isn’t really about money but about how the deal went down. Jones’ reliance on a handshake agreement and the communication that followed only added to the mess. And the biggest question remains: will Parsons actually be on the field for the game against the Eagles?

“Do you not get on the plane [to Philadelphia]? And that’s when things can particularly get off the rails. And the point is, why would we even get there?” Eisen said.

This is a developing story…