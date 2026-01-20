Cowboys Risk Losing Brian Schottenheimer’s Right-Hand Man as Jerry Jones Gets Bad News

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Schottenheimer’s staff picture grows complicated as outside interest picks up.

Dallas’ offensive momentum now runs into an unexpected coaching variable.

Jerry Jones absorbs fresh offseason pressure beyond the roster itself.

After missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys started their offseason by firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. As the search for their new DC continues, Brian Schottenheimer and Co. could face a major issue on the offense, as their quarterback coach, Steve Shimko, could be on the move.

Deemed Brian Schottenheimer’s right-hand man, Steve Shimko is reported to soon find his way onto the Miami Dolphins coaching staff as the offensive coordinator under the newly signed head coach Jeff Hafley, as reported by AtoZ Sports. Subsequently, NFL insider Conor Orr also alluded to this possibility during his appearance on The Athletic Football Podcast.

“(Hafley’s) offensive coordinator at B.C. was Steve Shimko, who is the quarterback’s coach in Dallas now,” Orr said. “And I think the two of them could pair up if Hafley ends up getting a head coaching job.”

As highlighted by Conor Orr, Shimko was part of Jeff Hafley’s coaching staff at Boston College from 2020 to 2023. In that span, Shimko went from coaching tight ends to quarterbacks before taking on the role of an offensive coordinator. After his stint in Chestnut Hill, Shimko joined the Cowboys as the fifth assistant to join Mike McCarthy’s staff in the 2024 offseason.

Since then, he has grown into a valuable member of the Dallas offense, as he was promoted to the quarterback coach position when Brian Schottenheimer took over ahead of the 2025 season. Under Schottenheimer, Shimko was even involved in play-calling to some capacity, as shown in HBO’s Hard Knocks.

In a scene from the Cowboys’ regular-season loss to the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys’ head coach was seen asking Shimko for plays featuring CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens. Further, with the 35-year-old as their quarterback coach, QB1 Dak Prescott produced one of his most prolific seasons by recording a passer rating of 99.5 with 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns in 17 games.

With Steve Shimko rumored to leave Dallas, the issues for Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones continue to mount, as they were dealt a massive blow during their search for a defensive coordinator.

Setback in DC Search: Cowboys Miss Out on Top Target

Despite having one of the best offenses in the league, led by a prolific Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys only managed a sub-par 7-9-1 record as they finished the season second in the NFC East. The biggest reason behind this disappointment was their defense, which ended up being arguably the NFL’s worst defense. America’s Team ranked 30th in yardage allowed at about 377 yards per game while finishing dead last in passing yards allowed per game at over 250, leading to the sacking of Matt Eberflus.

Now, as they began their search for a new defensive coordinator, Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer were eyeing Atlanta Falcons‘ Jeff Ulbrich as a possible replacement. But unfortunately for the Cowboys, this search has hit a roadblock after the Falcons’ ownership decided to continue with Ulbrich, who will now work under former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Jeff Ulbrich will remain in Atlanta,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on X. “Cowboys wanted to speak with him about their defensive coordinator opening, but they won’t get the chance.”

After this snag in their search for the new defensive coordinator, Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer must act quickly if they want to bring back the glory days to Dallas in the 2026 season.