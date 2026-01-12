Cowboys Risk Losing George Pickens to WR-Needy AFC Team as Jerry Jones Delays Cowboys’ Contract Decision

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens’ long-term future in Dallas grows increasingly uncertain

For the Dallas Cowboys, holding onto one of the league’s best wide receiver groups is proving to be a bigger challenge than making the playoffs. WR George Pickens is still at the Cowboys, but the question is for how long. With free agency approaching in 2026, many franchises are eyeing him to strengthen their offense. According to reports, the Tennessee Titans are pretty high on that list.

“The Titans will make a huge splash by signing George Pickens in free agency,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz said. “Tennessee’s biggest need is talented and experienced wide receivers for Ward, and the Titans have a ton of cap space.”

With no signs of Jerry Jones approaching him before his rookie contract runs out, Schatz has a massive take on the wide receiver. With Jones’ history of delaying contracts in their final years, an exit could very well be in the cards. After all, a similar pattern was the case for players like Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott.

In fact, it isn’t just ESPN that believes this to be a possibility. A few weeks ago, Bleacher Report named the Titans as one of the top landing spots for the wide receiver.

The Steelers drafted Pickens in the 2022 NFL Draft in the second round (52nd pick). He played for Pittsburgh from 2022 to 2024. The Cowboys traded for Pickens, a 2027 sixth-round pick, in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Steelers in May 2025. He is still under his rookie contract, which will expire in a few months.

The Pro Bowler’s box score for 2025 read 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. For the Titans, pairing Pickens with quarterback Cam Ward could create a connection that poses a major problem for opposing defenses. Ward, in his rookie season, had an impressive record. Moreover, as stated by Schatz, the cap space is a huge deal for the Titans.

The Tennessee Titans may be staring at a long road back to relevance, but the groundwork for an aggressive swing is already in place. Coming off a brutal 3–14 season, Tennessee enters 2026 armed with rare flexibility: nearly $77 million in cap space and the No. 4 overall pick. That combination alone opens the door for a franchise-altering move. It is why the idea of targeting George Pickens in free agency is beginning to make real sense. With Calvin Ridley likely becoming a cap casualty and rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike currently headlining the receiver room, quarterback Cam Ward is still missing a true alpha who can win isolated matchups late in games. Pickens, entering his prime in 2026, fits that exact need.

Unless Jerry Jones uses the franchise tag to retain CeeDee Lamb’s partner, Tennessee could be the wide receiver’s next destination. While there is a danger of the Cowboys losing their star wideout, it is not the only position they need to take care of.

The Dallas Cowboys are in dire need of reshaping their defense

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the league. But their defense has been infamous all season for the wrong reasons, with the most touchdowns allowed in the regular season of any NFL team (60). The franchise is ranked 30th in total defense officially and they are in dire need of a reshuffle.

Luckily, there are a couple of names who may be a massive help in rebuilding the franchise’s defense. Dallas has the 12th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They could go for Texas Tech’s David Bailey. 14.5 sacks, 32 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles make him a key figure in the Red Raiders’ defense. Adding him to the roster will help the team gain much-needed balance between the offense and the defense.

Brandon Cisse of the South Carolina Gamecocks is another choice for the Cowboys to strengthen their defense. The DE has recorded 19 solo tackles, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.

The franchise needs a player for every position. But these two additions make more sense considering their 2025 season record. Unfortunately, it won’t fill the gap in offense if George Pickens were to leave. Jerry Jones will be expected to address the situation at the earliest. With the Titans already having interviewed seven potential head coaches, it is just a matter of time before they begin to move in on Pickens’ possible free agency.