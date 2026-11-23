Roger Goodell did not just show up in Mexico City to watch a game. The NFL commissioner told ESPN that the league may already be working on bringing another international game to Mexico next year, and he said it while standing in Estadio Banorte for the first NFL game in the country since 2022. Now Jerry Jones has floated 2027, and Goodell’s comment adds another layer to that possibility.

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In the clip of the interview posted by ESPN on X on November 22, ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe mentioned that when he had spoken to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a few weeks ago in October, Jones said he had traveled to Brazil this year and wanted to travel to Mexico during the 2027 season. When asked if there was any possibility of the Cowboys playing their first regular-season game in Mexico next year, Goodell’s reaction was not only positive, but it more or less confirmed that the possibility was quite likely.

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“There is a chance. We’re in the midst of just going through that process right now,” Goodell said in the video on X. “The Cowboys have been great about saying we want to be here. The schedule is more and more complex when you have 10 games. So we just have to work it out. But we know that everybody would love to see the Cowboys down here. And I know it would be a big hit.”

This season, the league has scheduled nine international regular-season games. But the NFL commissioner explained that the NFL’s plan to expand that to ten games next season (the maximum allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement) creates its own set of logistical challenges, since each global matchup acts as an inflexible point in a 272-game puzzle.

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He pointed out that fitting that many overseas games into an 18-week season stretches every constraint out there, since foreign stadiums host concerts, soccer, and other events. It leaves the league with narrow scheduling windows and forces teams around fixed international slots.

Speaking to Sutcliffe following their 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones called Mexico one of the top choices for Dallas to hold an international game, since the team had a huge fanbase based in the country. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also agreed with the idea, and called it an exciting opportunity.

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“Jerry said it, let’s do it,” Prescott said. “It’d be exciting. I know the atmosphere would be electric. Viva Mexico!”

According to a 2023 Forbes report, the Cowboys have one of the largest and longest-standing NFL fanbases in Mexico, with at least 15.2 million fans. One of the biggest reasons for this was that the Mexican city of Monterrey acquired broadcasting rights to NFL games featuring the Cowboys back in the 1960s, making the Dallas-based team accessible early on.

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How the Cowboys Strengthened Their Fanbase in Mexico

The broadcasting license isn’t the only thing that helped the Cowboys strengthen their hold over their Mexican fans. Play-by-play announcer Fernando Von Rossum also played a huge role in popularizing the team just as it was taking the league by storm and emerging as a marquee NFL franchise.

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“It was an explosion. The Cowboys became Mexico’s team because all their games were broadcast on television and because it was the time when the team was beginning to be a powerhouse in the league,” Von Rossum said.

It marked the beginning of a Tom Landry frenzy in the Cowboys’ Mexican fanbase. The Mexican ranching and charro culture also resonated perfectly with the Cowboys’ Western identity. This even led the Cowboys to launch an official Spanish-language digital brand, Somos Cowboys, in 2016.

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More recently, in 2021, the team received a license to expand their International Home Marketing Area (HMA) into Mexico. While making the announcement, Jones thanked the franchise’s fanbase in Mexico for the enthusiasm they showed during the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason games in Mexico City in 1994, 1998, and 2001, and one in Monterrey in 1996.

“With this announcement, the NFL has opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to connect more directly with our strongest international fan base in the world in Mexico,” Jones said.

They also signed a commercial and media partnership with TelevisaUnivision on August 12, 2022, which focused on growing the Cowboys’ brand, commercial sales, and media presence in Mexico. The partnership gave TelevisaUnivision broadcast rights for Cowboys preseason games and weekly content such as training camp reports, interviews, analysis, and behind-the-scenes access.