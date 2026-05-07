Cowboys Rookie Caleb Downs Gets New Jersey Number Amid Hunt for No.2

We’ve seen Caleb Downs wearing jersey No. 2 throughout his collegiate career at Alabama and Ohio State. It stood for his brilliant career in college, and fans wanted to see that reflected in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. But it looks like he will have to earn that number. He started with an okay No. 18 ahead of this week. But as of now, Caleb Downs seems to have made a jump in numbers with a swap.

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Dallas Cowboys insider Tommy Yarrish pointed out that the official store is now selling Caleb Downs jerseys with the No. 13 on them. He is expected to play with this number for the OTAs as well. The number last belonged to Dante Fowler. Yarrish also reported that free-agent signee Sam Holwell was initially given the number this offseason, before being moved to No. 16.

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However, there is still a growing demand among fans to allow Downs to wear #2. The only problem here is that veteran cornerback Cobie Durant already has that number. The three sides will have to come to an understanding if the rookie phenom wants to wear the No. 2.

Even at No. 18, Caleb Downs was making his presence felt. This was the best-selling rookie jersey in the official store. But if Cobie Durant doesn’t return to the Cowboys in the 2027 season, we might see Downs going back to No. 2. And if that happens, all the No. 13 jerseys that people purchased in 2026 would become obsolete collectors’ items. The Cowboys will get to make some more money.

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But wasn’t Downs wearing jersey No. 18 during the rookie minicamp about five days ago? Well, it was only a temporary solution, even though the Official Pro Shop began selling the No. 18 jerseys for a short time. And when the media asked him if he’d wear the same jersey during the active season, Caleb Downs seemed uncertain.

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“We’re gonna see what happens,” the rookie safely said. “That’s the only thing I’m going to say about that.”

Yarrish made sure to point out that this number can always change during the course of the year. It’s easy to assume that it will, because Downs is an asset for the team. His comments make it seem like he is currently focused on the competition instead of worrying about what number to wear. But No. 2 is a special one for him.

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Why did Caleb Downs choose No. 2 as his jersey number in college?

In an interview back in 2025, Downs revealed his love for Kobe Bryant. And at the beginning of his collegiate career, he wanted to wear No. 24 (Bryant’s number). But he had to settle for No. 2, because the player already with Bryant’s number wasn’t ready to give that up.

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“Kobe was my favorite player as a kid, and then when I moved teams, the kid who had 24 wouldn’t give it up,” the former Ohio State star recalled. “So, I was actually like, sad about it at first. And then they were like, you could wear number 2, and it was like, oh, okay, fine, whatever.”

But soon, the No. 2 began holding more meaning for Caleb Downs. “It became [clear that] there are two things that are more important than me, more important than my playing football. My faith in Jesus Christ and my family. So, those two things are what I wear on my chest every game, and those are the two most important things in my life.”

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Today, the No. 2 has a storied legacy in college football, at least among Buckeye fans. With that number, Caleb Downs is the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, a college football national champion, and won the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023, all with the No. 2 jersey. Even if he doesn’t get to wear this number in the league, fans can rest assured his new number will be witness to some similar highs.