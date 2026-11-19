Christian Parker remains on the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive staff, but he no longer calls the plays. The change takes away the main responsibility of his role on game days, and it has been felt in the locker room, including among the rookies who played under his calls. On paper, it is a routine reshuffle, but the players’ reaction suggests it means more than that.

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“It honestly hurt my heart; he’s still our DC. He’s somebody that we’re playing for in the building and somebody that we love,” safety Caleb Downs said Wednesday. “He’s still in the building. He’s still in the meetings. We still talk to him every day…Still someone we’re looking to play for as one of our sources of motivation.”

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The rookie safety, Caleb Downs, the 11th overall pick in the 2026 draft, has spent months in one-on-one sessions with him on technique and communication. Brian Schottenheimer’s Wednesday announcement that Mike Pettine would take over the play calls clearly landed hard for him.

Parker had called plays for only 10 games when Dallas gave the job to Pettine, a senior defensive assistant with eight seasons as a defensive coordinator and two as a head coach for the Browns.

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The numbers explain the timing. Dallas ranks 30th in points allowed at 28.2 per game and worst in yards at 393.8. It is also poor in run defense (154.1 rushing yards per game) and third-down defense (48.8% conversion rate allowed).

The latest game made it harder to ignore. The Cowboys lost 46-40 as the 49ers piled up 584 yards, and Schottenheimer didn’t hold back afterward.

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“The second half was unacceptable. The tackling was atrocious. And we are going to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film but totally unacceptable defense in that second half.”

Still, the change isn’t a firing, and the coach made that clear.

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“I want to clarify a couple of things right off the bat. Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator,” Schottenheimer said Wednesday. “He’s a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. And I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us.”

“I think I made it very clear that I see his future here. I see his future as our defensive coordinator. I do support him, but I do feel like based on where we stand today, that a different perspective was needed,” Schottenheimer said.

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Veterans seem to be taking it differently than the rookie. Cobie Durant has weighed in.

“It’s really no reaction,” Durant said, per Calvin Watkins. “For real. He’s still the DC. He’s still giving his input, still coaching, still doing the same thing.”

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Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, in his 11th season, worked with both Parker and Pettine in Green Bay and said he feels for Parker.

“I’m just bummed for CP for sure. I got a lot of respect for CP, and we’re close,” Clark said. “Bummed for sure, but the main thing is that we’re all in this together.”

Dallas hosts the 1-8 Tennessee Titans this weekend, and whether Pettine’s calls help the defense remains to be seen.