Cowboys Rookie Exposes Jerry Jones’ Plans & Confirms Huge Changes Ahead of 2025 Season

In early free agency, the Cowboys‘ owner, Jerry Jones, wanted to find offensive players for Dak Prescott. His moves started with drafting players. While looking for the perfect players, they found a running back who logged 214 catches for 1,161 running yards and 11 touchdowns. He also carried a dual threat as a wide receiver with 56 receptions for 503 receiving yards and 7 TDs. They even tried to jump a few picks, but landed the player without making any extra efforts.

“We were trying to trade up for about six‑seven picks before (Jaydon) Blue ultimately fell to us at 149 overall,” the owner said while talking about their 5th-round pick (149th overall), Texas RB Jaydon Blue. Now, the rookie is also opening up on the different football plans he has seen being used by Jones. It makes the game interesting.

While talking to Kay Adams during the June 21 episode of Up & Adams Show, the rookie revealed the owner’s big plans. Blue said, “Once I got to rookie minicamp, Jerry Jones held me to the side and had like a little conversation with me and told me that I was going to be a big part in taking this team to where it needed to be.” It’s their will to succeed.

Well, Jerry Jones didn’t only choose the right players, but analysts are hoping for a turnaround this year with the new HC Brian Schottenheimer. Even the rookie showed belief in the coach while talking to Adams last month. He said, “Coach (Schottenheimer), man I love him. Somebody could be having a bad day and he comes in, starts screaming, excited and I love coaches like that ’cause it helps me. A coach that I can relate to like that, it helps me be better.”

Almost everyone in America’s Team wants success. Fans gave full support to the owner for his decision to hike cheerleaders’ salaries. They have been working pretty hard day and night, but the drought has left them restless.

Jerry Jones’ dual-threat weapon eyes change in skills

Jaydon Blue doesn’t run like a traditional running back, and the Cowboys know that. His style is elastic, and he bounces between roles, and that’s what makes him dangerous. It’s all instinctive. And in today’s NFL, that flexibility is an added advantage. This will also give them the option to play in both spots or even in rotation.

Jerry Jones’s rookie revealed the massive change he wants in 2025, “So, now I’m ready to get started with those guys (Existing RBs). I take a lot of pride in being able to run routes and catch the ball. When I train, I do a lot of receiver stuff, coz a lot of running back stuff is natural to me. Trying to take my receiver game to the next level, so I can be the next great back to come out of Dallas.” That’s exactly what the Cowboys will be expecting out of him.

The numbers in college didn’t pop off the screen: 730 rushing yards, 134 catches last season in 2024. But the tape? That’s where the intrigue lives. Even Adams was impressed as she praised his pre-draft tape. But he revealed the transformation he wants. Everything is going in the right direction.

So, what’s the ceiling here? Maybe not a 20-carry guy. But someone who can switch up on the field and get the ball. That’s going to be the main change. Brace yourselves for the 2025 season, which is going to be historic. Everyone in the franchise is preparing hard.