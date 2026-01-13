brand-logo
Cowboys’ Rookie Sensation Donovan Ezeiruaku Arrested on Reckless Driving Charge

ByPritish Ganguly

Jan 12, 2026 | 9:37 PM EST

Cowboys’ Rookie Sensation Donovan Ezeiruaku Arrested on Reckless Driving Charge

In the Big D, Cowboys Nation woke up to uneasy news involving a highly touted rookie edge defender. Donovan Ezeiruaku found his name tied to an off-field incident that quickly spread across America’s Team circles.

According to multiple sources, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested Sunday on a reckless driving charge.

However, shortly after, jail records show Ezeiruaku posted a $500 bond and was released the same day, closing a brief but jarring chapter for The Star.

This is a developing story…

