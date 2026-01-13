Cowboys’ Rookie Sensation Donovan Ezeiruaku Arrested on Reckless Driving Charge

In the Big D, Cowboys Nation woke up to uneasy news involving a highly touted rookie edge defender. Donovan Ezeiruaku found his name tied to an off-field incident that quickly spread across America’s Team circles.
According to multiple sources, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested Sunday on a reckless driving charge.
𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Cowboys pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving, according to police records.
He was released the same day with a bond of $500 and other unlisted conditions. pic.twitter.com/R1tyyGn0Su
— JPA (@jasrifootball) January 13, 2026
However, shortly after, jail records show Ezeiruaku posted a $500 bond and was released the same day, closing a brief but jarring chapter for The Star.
This is a developing story…
