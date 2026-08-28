Cowboys Rookie WR Granted Return to College Football After Dallas Judge’s Ruling

Just when his NFL journey was getting started, college football came calling again. A Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver has been given the green light to return to college football by a Dallas court, with a ruling on Thursday that has added more tension to the ongoing NCAA eligibility saga.

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The Cowboy rookie in focus is Jordan Hudson, who, along with 40 other athletes, has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA and SEC. This comes mere days after the SEC banned ‘professional’ athletes from returning to college football.

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“Dallas Cowboys rookie WR Jordan Hudson was among over a dozen players granted a TRO against the NCAA & SEC on Thursday in a Dallas courtroom to allow them to enter the transfer portal and return to college football,” Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram wrote on X. “Hudson will still play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday night.”

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The Cowboys signed Hudson while he was an undrafted free agent on a three-year, $3.1 million contract in April, with $105,000 guaranteed. He has since participated in two preseason games, catching three passes for 23 yards.

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While granted a temporary restraining order, Hudson will still feature in the final exhibition game against the New Orleans Saints on August 28 to attempt to make the final 53-man cut. However, several reports fancy his chances of being on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the cut, considering that he stays in the NFL.

This is because of the intense competition at the wide receiver position, with veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Denzel Mims, and undrafted rookie Camden Brown fighting for roster spots behind star CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, and George Pickens. With such ferocious competition, Hudson might opt to return to college football after all.

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But the path is not going to be easy to enter college football. This week, all Power Four conferences imposed new rules disallowing ‘professional’ players who have been linked to the NFL through the Draft, training camp, or being signed and waived by a team to return to college football.

The SEC also further formalized a penalty structure for the same. Teams that disobey the rule could see suspension of the head coach for 50 percent of the season, a financial penalty of 50 percent of the sport’s operations budget, and reduced voting rights.

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But the Dallas ruling isn’t the only one issued in the past few days, with it all starting in Louisiana.

How a Late NCAA Ruling Led to This Legal Drama

These strict rules imposed by the conferences this week didn’t come out of nowhere. It all started when the NCAA drafted the new eligibility rules in June. Instead of four years of playing eligibility in five years of college, they introduced a “Five for Five” rule, granting five seasons of eligibility in five years.

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But the High School class of 2022 felt they were barred from the chance to earn a fifth-year option. Former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright was among the first set of players to file a lawsuit against the NCAA in a Louisiana court.

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Fortunately for them, the Louisiana judge issued a temporary restraining order, allowing them to return for a fifth year of college sport. Among other players involved were Seattle Seahawks running back Anthony Hankerson, Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr., and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jack Pyburn also received eligibility.

“It’s something that really needs to be addressed because it does open a door that is difficult for NFL teams and colleges alike,” an NFL general manager said on Thursday (via ESPN). “It either has to happen on the college side where they don’t sign these guys, or the NFL makes it punitive for these players on reentry, which I don’t know the legality of. It really ends up being a question of what is legal on both sides.”

Some players have already used their fifth-year option, with Junior Tuihalamaka joining LSU, Trent Hendrick joining UCLA, Ethan Johnson joining South Carolina, and Luke Drzewiecki joining Minnesota.

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The NFL has also weighed in on recent college football moves by players. Just this Wednesday, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent reiterated the NFL rules, stating that players who return to college football will not be part of the 2026 NFL season and will be considered free agents for the 2027 season.

It is unclear whether Hudson will play college football, with the NCAA’s stance opposing the court’s rulings. Even if the NCAA has to comply with the rulings, it doesn’t guarantee Hudson or the other players a spot on a team.